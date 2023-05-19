The public is invited to attend a Project Construction Information Open House to discuss project information and schedule regarding the Colorado Department of Transportation work on U.S. Highway 285 and Colorado 9 in Fairplay.
The project includes pavement replacement, bridge replacement, lane additions, turn lane additions and addition of drainage inlets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.