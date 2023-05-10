Park County residents entering the County Clerk and Recorders Office in Bailey are likely to be greeted with a smile from Deputy Clerk Jody Oker, who keeps Park County drivers on the road.
Oker began her career with Park County 26 years ago in Fairplay, recording, processing motor vehicles transactions and certifying elections.
“Now I work in the clerk’s office processing motor vehicle transactions,” said Oker.
“Processing motor vehicle transactions” sounds easy, but what Oker and her teammate do on a daily basis is anything but easy. Their job often involves problem-solving unusual situations with internet-sleuthing computer transactions and phone calls.
On a recent day, Oker and her teammate were observed trying to solve why a woman who has never been on the 470 toll road was receiving bills for tolls, why a man was being charged for multiple handicap placards and how a woman could cancel her non-liability on a motor vehicle, all within 30 minutes.
In addition to processing between $1,000 - $30,000 in transactions a day, with most at the end of the month, Oker must keep up with new rules and technology by completing online trainings.
Oker is also a jewelry maker, who can be seen at Park County festivals throughout the summer with her silver jewelry.
“My grandfather and dad were master jewelry engravers,” said Oker. “Dad was also a gemologist. I watched them all the time, then took a silversmithing class in 1985.”
When silver became too expensive to use, Oker began using antique silverware to make her unique silver jewelry.
Oker also enjoys music and walking her dog when she is not working or jewelry making.
Oker described the most challenging part of working in the clerk’s office is “grumpy people when things don’t go their way, and people trying to register their cars in Park County when they don’t live here to get out of doing emissions testing.”
“The best part of the job is everyone knows me and working with my community,” said Oker.
The County Clerk’s office is located at 59865 U.S. Highway 285. Hours are 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Thursday.
The office is no longer closed for lunch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.