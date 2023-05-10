Jody Oker

Jody Oker, Park County Deputy Clerk, greets residents with a smile.

 (Photo by Marilyn Sturek/The Flume)

Park County residents entering the County Clerk and Recorders Office in Bailey are likely to be greeted with a smile from Deputy Clerk Jody Oker, who keeps Park County drivers on the road.

Oker began her career with Park County 26 years ago in Fairplay, recording, processing motor vehicles transactions and certifying elections.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.