Week of August 2, 2021 – August 8, 2021
The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 20 Accident/Motor Vehicle calls, 23 animal control calls, 3 ATV/Dirtbikes on County Road calls, 2 Campfire-illegal Campfire calls, 11 Motor Assist calls, 21 REDDI Report/Reckless Driver calls, 1 Search & Rescue calls, 91 traffic calls and 5 welfare check and 365 Misc Other calls. The total calls amounted to 542 with the following arrests:
Benjamin Connor Loffman Bobier from Fairplay was arrested 8/7/21 on charges of vehicular eluding; reckless driving; speeding 40+ over 74 mph; failing to report accident-call police. He is still in custody.
Ramon Catillo from Colorado Springs was arrested 8/5/21 on charges of harassment-strike/shove/kick; domestic violence enhancer. He was released on a $1,000 PR bond on 8/5/21.
William D Jensen from Florissant was arrested 8/4/21 on charges of sex assault/child/pos trust-victim under 15. He was released on a $3,000 cash/surety bond 8/5/21.
Francis Norman Kargol, Jr. from Bailey was arrested 8/2/21 on charges of driving ability impaired-w/2+prior alcohol. He was sentenced to serve 60 days with a release date of 10/1/2021.
Adam Kenyon Quist from Florescent was arrested 8/2/21 on 2 warrants from Park County. Charges for both warrants are failure to appear. He is still in custody.
Victoria Letica Sanchez from Aurora was arrested 8/7/21 on charges of driving under the influence-w/1 prior alcohol. She was sentenced to serve 10 days with a release date of 8/17/2021.
Jennifer Leigh Wills from Aurora was arrested 8/4/21 on charges of speeding 20-24 over limit; driving under the influence; alcohol-open container/drink in vehicle. She was released on a bond 8/4/21.
