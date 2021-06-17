The Platte Canyon Yacht Club began the SEVENTY48 Race in their homemade craft along with 96 other boats in Washington State on June 4.
The weather for the race was described as “nasty” by the team. Platte Canyon still managed to not only finish the race, the team cut three hours off their previous time, coming in 13th place overall after over 16 hours of rowing.
Only 43 boats crossed the finish line. Unfortunately, the Utah Schools for the Deaf and Blind, a new team being mentored by the Platte Canyon Yacht Club, did not finish. The Utah team is not discouraged. They plan on returning to the race in 2022.
Stay tuned to The Flume for more about the Platte Canyon Yacht Club in future editions.
