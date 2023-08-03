I am somewhat amused that the topic this week is “If I were a Commissioner for a Day.” This is a task that is akin to writing a fairytale. The topic is chosen as a campaign ploy for those having Commission daydreams of the future and cannot be taken seriously. The job of County Commissioner is not a daily finger-snap of accomplishments. To imply that someone could show up and in one day make a meaningful difference is an insult to the job and to one’s intelligence.
The role of a County Commissioner is a kaleidoscope of responsibilities and priorities that change on a dime given what particular emergencies, crimes, issues, or seasonal priorities rise to the top of the heap. The list of duties is broad and diverse. The annual budget process, which is about to start soon, reviewing and rewriting regulations and ordinances, plus assisting with the needs of the public do not happen in one day. During the State legislative session, the workload is increased. Commissioners study and follow critical bills through the Assembly and/or Senate that can benefit or harm the county, which takes hours of road warrior time getting to and from the capitol, plus sitting through hours of committee hearings to testify for or against bills. Then the changes in State Statutes that impact county government such as building codes, licensing, personnel, county departments, and more need to be implemented on the required timeline.
There’s nothing on the docket for a commissioner that can be accomplished in one day, even with a lot of wishful thinking and tough talk around the watercooler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.