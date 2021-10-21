Week of Oct. 11-17
The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 12 Accident/Motor Vehicle calls, 18 animal control calls, 1 ATV/Dirtbikes on County Road calls, 1 Campfire-Illegal Campfire calls, 5 Motor Assist calls, 16 REDDI Report/Reckless Driver calls, 71 traffic calls and 4 welfare check and 343 Misc Other calls. The total calls amounted to 471 with the following arrests:
Joseph Denver Diaz from Bailey was arrested 10/12/21 on charges of domestic violence enhancer; 1st degree burglary; aggravated robbery; 3rd degree assault-know/reckless cause injury; telephone-obstruct service; child abuse-knowingly/reckless-no injury. He was released 10/13/21.
Ronald Todd Freed from Breckenridge was arrested 10/11/21 on a warrant from Park County for contempt of court. He was released on a $1,000 cash/surety bond 10/13/21.
Alan Leonard Gaylord from Bailey was arrested 10/11/21 on charges of protection order violation-criminal. He was released on a $5,000 cash/surety bond 10/13/21.
Kelly Graves from Fairplay was arrested 10/12/21 on charges of 2nd degree assault-cause serious bodily injury. He was released on a $1,000 PR bond 10/12/21.
Jon A Vangoethem from Colorado Springs was arrested 10/13/21 on a warrant out of Park County for 1st degree assault-threaten peace officer with weapon; at-risk-assault 1st-SBI with deadly weapon; 2nd degree murder; vehicular assault-DUI; vehicular assault-reckless; reckless endangerment; driving under the influence. He is also being held on charges on violation of bail bond condition-felony. He is still in custody.
