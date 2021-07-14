PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Harald E. Peters a/k/a Harald Ernst Peters, Deceased                                             Case Number 2021PR30041

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to

District Court of Park County, Colorado

on or before  November 16, 2021 (date)*, or the claims may be forever barred.                         Harald W. Peters and Holger M. Peters c/o

Keith L. Davis, JD

Davis Schilken, PC

7887 E. Belleview Ave., Suite 820

Denver, CO 80111

Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):

Keith L. Davis, Esq.

Davis Schilken, PC

7887 E. Belleview Ave., Suite 820

Denver, CO 80111

Phone Number: (303) 670-9855                                

FAX Number: (303) 670-5381                        Atty. Reg. #: 26532

Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume July 16, 23, 30 2021

