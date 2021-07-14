PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Harald E. Peters a/k/a Harald Ernst Peters, Deceased Case Number 2021PR30041
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to
District Court of Park County, Colorado
on or before November 16, 2021 (date)*, or the claims may be forever barred. Harald W. Peters and Holger M. Peters c/o
Keith L. Davis, JD
Davis Schilken, PC
7887 E. Belleview Ave., Suite 820
Denver, CO 80111
Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):
Keith L. Davis, Esq.
Davis Schilken, PC
7887 E. Belleview Ave., Suite 820
Denver, CO 80111
Phone Number: (303) 670-9855
FAX Number: (303) 670-5381 Atty. Reg. #: 26532
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume July 16, 23, 30 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.