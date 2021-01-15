COMBINED NOTICE - PUBLICATION
CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE SALE NO. 2020-0017
To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:
On November 4, 2020, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Park records.
Original Grantor(s):
Brent Allan Beckman and Floribeth Beckman
Original Beneficiary(ies):
High Country Bank
Current Holder of Evidence of Debt:
High Country Bank
Date of Deed of Trust:
March 07, 2014
County of Recording:
Park
Recording Date of Deed of Trust:
March 10, 2014
Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.):
705392
Original Principal Amount:
$98,000.00
Outstanding Principal Balance:
$90,267.81
Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.
THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
That portion of the NE1/4 of the NE1/4 of Section 14, Township 13 South, Range 77 West of the 6th P.M., which is more specifically described as follows: Beginning at the NE corner of the NE1/4 of NE1/4 of Section 14, Township 13 South, Range 77 West of 6th P.M.; thence S 89°56’00” West, 974.65 feet; thence S 08°26’20” West, 1223.43 feet to a point along the U.S. Highway 285; thence in a curve along the U.S. Highway 285 and U.S. Highway 24 described as a delta 141°03’R, D20°00’, R 286.5 feet, T 810.2, L 705.3; thence along the U.S. Highway 24 in a curve described as delta 70°34’ R, D2°30, T1626.4, L 2828.7, R2292.0 feet to a point on the line separating the Sections 13 and 14; thence 959.63 feet North to the Point of Beginning. County of Park, State of Colorado TOGETHER WITH ALL WATER AND WATER RIGHTS, DITCH AND DITCH RIGHTS, WELL AND WELL RIGHTS AND WELL PERMIT ASSIGNED TO SUBJECT PROPERTY. TOGETHER WITH THE RIGHT OF INGRESS AND EGRESS TO SAID PROPERTY. THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THIS MORTGAGE INCLUDES AS AN IMPROVEMENT TO THE LAND SET FORTH HEREIN, A 1994, HUD CERTIFICATION LABEL # COL 036661 AND COL 036662 MANUFACTURED HOUSING UNTIL PERMANENTLY AFFIXED TO SUCH LAND. Together with all the improvements now or hereafter erected on the property, and all easements, appurtenances, and fixtures now or hereafter a part of the property. All replacements and additions shall also be covered.
Also known by street and number as: 100 West Highway 24, Hartsel, CO 80449.
THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.
NOTICE OF SALE
The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.
THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, 03/03/2021, at The Office of the Public Trustee, 856 Castello Ave. Suite 1206, Fairplay, CO 80440, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;
DATE: 11/04/2020
Michelle A. Miller, Public Trustee in and for the County of Park, State of Colorado
By: Amber L. Stolhand, Deputy Public Trustee
The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:
Angie Fletcher #49375
Shapiro Bieging Barber Otteson LLP 7979 E Tufts Ave, Suite 1600, Denver, CO 80237 (720) 488-0220
Attorney File #
The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume
First Publication: Jan. 8, 2021
Last Publication: Feb. 5, 2021
