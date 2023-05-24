PUBLIC NOTICE
OPPORTUNITY TO COMMENT
South Park Ranger District’s: Roche Annual Road Access
USDA Forest Service Park County, Colorado
The South Park Ranger District of the Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands (PSICC) is seeking comments on a project to permit motorized access for private landowners affected by PSICC's Land Resource Management Plan 5B Wildlife Closure on the Browns Pass Road.
The Roche Family (Mark and Mary Ellen Roche) are requesting annual wheeled motorized use of the Browns Pass Road thru the 5B seasonal wildlife closure (January 1st – June 15th). The proposed action of this project is to provide the Roche Family with annual (year-round) wheeled motorized vehicle use access through the 5B closure on the Browns Pass Road. Due to local conditions of the area, over-snow (tracked) vehicle access is limited during much of the time of the 5B wildlife closure. This proposed action would entail wheeled motor vehicle use of the Browns Pass Road starting at the 5B wildlife closure, a gate located on the boundary of NFS lands, on the Browns Pass Road and providing access up to the Roche’s access road as covered in special use permit SPK435.
Purpose and Need of the proposed action is to provide year-round wheeled motorized vehicle access to private property via a special use permit.
Location of the project is the Browns Pass Road, from the NFS boundary to an already permitted road (SPK435). Project location is within section 24, Township 10 South, Range 76 West, 6th Principal Meridian, Park County, Colorado.
A scoping period provides those parties interested in or affected by this action an opportunity to make their concerns known and raise any substantive issues for the environmental review. To be considered in the review, comments should be submitted within 30 calendar days following publication of this notice in the Fairplay Flume, the newspaper of record. The publication date in the newspaper of record is the exclusive means for calculating the scoping period for this proposal. All written comments received by the responsible official become a matter of public
record (36 CFR § 218.25(b)(2)). Comments, including attachments, may be sent electronically to Josh Voorhis with the subject line: Roche Annual Road Access. Alternatively, comments may be filed via mail, express delivery, or messenger to: Josh Voorhis, District Ranger, USDA Forest Service, South Park Ranger District, PO Box 219, Fairplay, CO 80440; Faxed to: 719-836-3875; or by hand delivery to the above address. Please call the office at 719-836-2031 before arriving during normal business hours (Mon - Fri, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding holidays). For additional information, contact Francisco Castillo, Realty Specialist at 719-293-0142 or francisco.j.castillo@usda.gov.
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on May 26, 2023
