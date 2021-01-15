Opportunity to Comment
Integrated Management of Target Shooting on the Pike National Forest Project, USDA Forest Service
El Paso, Teller, Park, Clear Creek, Jefferson, and Douglas Counties, Colorado
The Pike and San Isabel National Forests Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands is requesting input on the Integrated Management of Target Shooting on the Pike National Forest Project. The Integrated Management of Target Shooting project will address the need to provide opportunities for target shooting on National Forest System lands, identify areas unsuitable for dispersed target shooting, designate sites to be developed as shooting ranges, and establish a conditions-based adaptive management framework to manage target shooting in the future.
A scoping period provides those parties interested in or affected by this action an opportunity to make their concerns known and raise any substantive issues to be addressed in the environmental analysis. Those submitting timely, specific written comments will be eligible to file an objection during the objection period which will be provided for this project prior to a final decision, pursuant to 36 CFR 218, subparts A and B.
A description of the proposed activities is available for review on the project website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=57807 or https://www.fs.usda.gov/projects/psicc/landmanagement/projects. For more information on the proposed action, please contact Jennifer DeWoody, NEPA Planner, 719-477-4216, jennifer.dewoody@usda.gov.
How to Comment and Timeframe:
To be most helpful and considered in the analysis, comments concerning this action should be submitted within 45 calendar days following publication of this notice in the newspaper of record, the Pueblo Chieftain (published January 6, 2021). The publication date in the newspaper of record is the exclusive means for calculating the scoping period for this proposal. Individuals and organizations wishing to be eligible to object must meet the information requirements of 36 CFR 218.25, including specific written comments as defined in 218.2 regarding the proposed project, along with supporting reasons (218.25 (a)(3)(iii)). Each individual or representative from each entity submitting timely and specific written comments regarding this project must either sign the comments or verify identity upon request (218.24(b)(8)). All written comments received by the responsible official become a matter of public record (218.25(b)(2)).
Comments, including attachments, may be sent electronically by visiting the project website (above) and clicking on the “Comment/Object on Project” link. Comments may be filed via mail, express delivery, or messenger to: Target Shooting Project, c/o Beth Davis, USDA Forest Service, 5575 Cleora Road, Salida, CO 81201; Faxed to: 719-477-4233; or by hand delivery to the above address during normal business hours (Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding holidays) if the office is open to the public pending public health considerations.
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on Jan. 15, 2021
