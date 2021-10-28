PUBLIC NOTICE
TAX LIEN SALE NUMBER 2018-00269
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE
AND OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to: MICHAEL SULLEY and PAUL SULLEY and JAMES KELLEY
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 9th day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Park County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to JAMES KELLEY the following described property situate in the County of Park, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Schedule Number: 32512
Legal Description: NINE MILE HEIGHTS
FILING 9 LOT 64
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to JAMES KELLEY.
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property (and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017;
That said property was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of MICHAEL SULLEY and PAUL SULLEY for said year 2017;
That said JAMES KELLEY on the 12th day of October 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to JAMES KELLEY at 2:00 o’clock p.m., on the 1st day of March 2022 unless the same has been redeemed;
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
This Notice of Purchase will be published in The Flume on October 29, 2021, November 5, 2021 and November 12, 2021.
Witness my hand this 14th day of October 2021
Michelle A. Miller
Park County Treasurer
Rebekah McCarver, Deputy II of Park County, Colorado
719-836-4242
