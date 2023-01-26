PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of December 2022, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume in Park County, Colorado. This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2022CW3094; Previous Case Nos. 09CW120 and 16CW3023 – ELK RANCH, LTD., 6100 Southwest Blvd., Suite 320, Fort Worth, Texas 76109(Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicants’ attorneys: William D. Wombacher, Esq., Stacy L. Brownhill, Esq., Nazarenus Stack & Wombacher LLC, 5299 DTC Blvd., Suite 610, Greenwood Village, Colorado 80111, (720) 647-5661)
Application For Correction For An Established But Erroneously Described Point Of Diversion
PARK COUNTY
2. Original Decree. The original decree was entered by the District Court in and for Water Division 2, State of Colorado (“Water Court”), on April 2, 2010, in Case No. 09CW120. An amended decree was entered on April 2, 2012. The first diligence decree was entered on August 2, 2016 in Case No. 16CW3023. A second diligence case is currently pending in Case No. 22CW3054. 3. Description of the Water Right (“Subject Water Right”). a. Name of Structure. Long Gulch Lake, a/k/a Longs Lake. b. Decreed Legal Description. The decreed location of Long Gulch Lake is in the SW1/4 of the SE1/4 of Section 11, Township 15 South, Range 75 West of the 6th P.M., Park County, Colorado, approximately 2,150 feet from the east section line, and 400 feet from the south section line of said Section 11. c. Source. Long Gulch Lake is supplied by native flows in Long Gulch, tributary to Badger Creek, tributary to the Arkansas River, and flows collected and diverted by Long Gulch Spring No. 3. d. Appropriation Date. October 30, 2009. e. Amount. 0.04 acre-feet per year, absolute. 1.96 acre-feet per year, conditional. f. Uses. Stockwater, wildlife, recreational, wetlands, and fire protection purposes. g. Pond Specifications. Long Gulch Lake will have a maximum surface area of 0.5 acres, and a maximum depth of approximately 6 feet. It is anticipated that the dam will be approximately 150 feet in length, 5 feet high, and 10 feet wide. Long Gulch Lake is located in excess of 7 miles from the nearest live water course, Badger Creek, and its flows generally do not reach the river system to which it is tributary. h. Total Capacity. Long Gulch Lake will have a total capacity of 2.0 acre feet, all of which will be active capacity and none of which will be dead storage. 4. Detailed description of proposed correction to an established but erroneously described point of diversion. Long Gulch Lake was originally adjudicated in Case No. 09CW120 by Elk Ranch’s predecessors; Alan Grigsby, Grigsby Family Partnership, LRD, and Grigsby Properties, LLC. Elk Ranch acquired Long Gulch Lake and the property on which it resides in 2013. Bob Burton has worked as the ranch manager for the property since approximately 2011, on a full time and contract basis under both Elk Ranch and the Grigsby Family. According to Mr. Burton, the construction of Long Gulch Lake began at its current location by Alan Grigsby prior to the transfer of the property to Elk Ranch. This work by Alan Grigsby is what led to a portion of the water right being made absolute at its current physical location in Case No. 16CW3023. The summary of consultation in Case No. 16CW3023 stated that “[t]he conditional water storage right decreed to Long Gulch Lake for stockwater, wildlife, recreational, wetlands, and fire protection purposes should be determined to be perfected as an absolute water right in the amount of 0.04 acre feet.” No party noted the inconsistency between the as-built location of Long Gulch Lake and the decreed location, nor was Elk Ranch aware of the inconsistency at that time. In reliance on the fact that a portion of Long Gulch Lake was made absolute in Case No. 16CW3023 at its current location, Elk Ranch subsequently enlarged Long Gulch Lake to a total capacity of 1.26 acre feet and sought to make more of the right absolute in Case No. 22CW3054. Mr. Burton recalls meeting two different water commissioners at the as-built location of Long Gulch Lake to discuss the specifics of the enlargement of the Lake. At no time was there any indication that the physical location of Long Gulch Lake did not reflect the correct decreed location. According to Mr. Burton, since he began working on the property in 2011, the current physical location of Long Gulch Lake had always been considered to be the correct location. It was not until Elk Ranch reviewed the Summary of Consultation in Case No. 22CW3054 that it became aware of a discrepancy. Both the decreed location and the as-built location of Long Gulch Lake are located on property owned by Elk Ranch, and the only intervening water rights are other ponds and springs owned by Elk Ranch. In light of the foregoing, Long Gulch Lake has been at the same physical location since it was constructed by the original appropriator, Alan Grigsby. and made partially absolute in Case No. 16CW3023. The physical location of the Lake is not at the location specified in the original decree in Case No. 09CW120 or the decree in Case No. 16CW3023. At all times that water was diverted into the Lake known as Long Gulch Lake, the parties were intending to divert and beneficially use the water pursuant to the Long Gulch Lake water right originally decreed in Case No. 09CW120 and made partially absolute in Case No. 16CW3023. By this Application, Elk Ranch seeks to correct this established but erroneously described point of diversion. 5. Legal Description of Corrected Location of Long Gulch Lake: The SW1/4 of the SW1/4 of Section 12, Township 15 South, Range 75 West of the 6th P.M., Park County, Colorado, approximately 675 feet from the west section line and 915 feet from the south section line of Section 12. See Exhibit 1 attached to the application for a general location map. (All exhibits mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.) 6. Names and Addresses of Owners of Land Upon Which Structures Are or Will Be Located, Upon Which Water Is or Will Be Stored, and Upon Which Water Is or Will Be Placed to Beneficial Use. Applicant. WHEREFORE, Applicant requests that the Court enter a finding correcting an established by erroneously described point of diversion for Long Gulch Lake to the legal description described herein.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of February 2023, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 11th day of January 2023.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on January 27, 2023
