PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of December 2022, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume in Park County, Colorado. This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2021CW3008; ANGELVIEW LLC, 5585 Hwy 82, Twin Lakes, CO 81251 (Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicant’s attorneys: Steven J. Bushong, Gunnar J. Paulsen, Bushong & Holleman P.C., 1525 Spruce Street, Suite 200, Boulder, CO 80302, (303) 431-9141, sbushong@BH-Lawyers.com)
Amended Application for Water Storage Rights, Groundwater Recharge Rights, Appropriative Rights of Substitution and Exchange, and Approval of Plan for Augmentation.
LAKE COUNTY
2. Introduction to Original Application and Amendment. Applicant’s original Application for Water Storage Right, Appropriative Rights of Exchange, and Approval of Plan for Augmentation was filed in this matter on February 23, 2021, and supplemented by Applicant on March 1, 2021 (together, the “Original Application”). The Original Application sought adjudication of three water storage rights for ponds filled by diversions from Bartlett Gulch, conditional appropriative rights of substitution and exchange, and a plan for augmentation. The three ponds are AngelView Lake, AngelView Pond, and Angel View Feeder Pond (collectively, the “Ponds”). The Ponds are located on Applicant’s property located in the SE ¼ of Section 18, Township 11 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., in Lake County, Colorado (“AngelView Property”). A map depicting the AngelView Property and Ponds is attached to the application as Exhibit A. (All exhibits mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.) While the subject case was pending a dispute arose regarding the proper pathways of Bartlett Gulch and that dispute was bifurcated and set for trial among the interested parties in this case. The Bartlett Gulch issues were ultimately resolved by a compromise Settlement Agreement dated November 3, 2022, among the Applicant, the State Engineer and Division Engineer for Water Division 2 (“Engineers”) and David Smith and Mai-Lan Huynh (“Smith-Huynh”) (“Settlement Agreement”). The Applicant is filing this Amended Application per the terms of the Settlement Agreement to claim a new point of diversion for the Ponds, a point of administration for the East Fork of Bartlett Gulch, and to include certain wetland consumption in its augmentation plan. Applicant also includes in its Amended Application an enlargement for AngelView Lake based on the as-built conditions, flow through and refill rights for the Ponds, modified exchange reaches, and various clarifying changes to the Original Application. 3. Relation Back. An application by Smith-Huynh was filed on December 30, 2020, and amended on January 12, 2021 (Case No. 20CW3086), which includes claims that involve the same source of water derived from effectively the same point of diversion as the Original Application. Accordingly, and pursuant to C.R.S. § 37-92-306.1, Applicant requested in its Original Application that the adjudication relate back to December 30, 2020, and the water rights claimed therein be senior to the rights claimed in case No. 20CW3086, given that Applicant filed its Original Application within sixty (60) days of the Smith-Huynh application and filed a timely statement of opposition to the Smith-Huynh application. The Amended Application does not modify the relation back of the claimed appropriative rights in the Original Application. FIRST CLAIM FOR RELIEF. Adjudication of Water Storage Rights. 4. Name of Structure: AngelView Lake. 4.1. Legal Description: W ½ of the SE ¼ of Section 18, Township 11 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., in Lake County, Colorado. UTM coordinates for the centroid of the lake are Easting: 381052.67, Northing: 4327532.39, Zone 13. Located using aerial photography, USGS topographic maps and surveys. AngelView Lake is located on a tributary to Lake Creek via Twin Lakes, 4.2. Source: Bartlett Gulch, a tributary to Lake Creek via Twin Lakes Reservoir, a tributary of the Arkansas River; and an unnamed tributary of Lake Creek via Twin Lakes Reservoir, a tributary to the Arkansas River, 4.3. Name and Capacity of Ditch or Ditches Used to Deliver Water to AngelView Lake: 4.3.1. Name of Ditch: AngelView Ditch, 4.3.1.1. Legal Description: The point of diversion is on the East Fork of Bartlett Gulch at approximately UTM coordinates - Easting: 380842.71, Northing: 4327595.05, Zone 13. Located using aerial photography and USGS topographic maps. PLSS: NE ¼ of the SW ¼ of Section 18, Township 11 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., in Lake County, Colorado, 4.3.1.2. AngelView Ditch rate of diversion: 6 cfs, 4.3.2. Name of Ditch: AngelView Pipeline, 4.3.2.1. Legal Description: The point of diversion is on the East Fork of Bartlett Gulch at approximately UTM coordinates - Easting: 380765.15, Northing: 4327705.45, Zone 13. Located using aerial photography and USGS topographic maps. PLSS: NE ¼ of the SW ¼ of Section 18, Township 11 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., in Lake County, Colorado, 4.3.2.2. AngelView Pipeline Rate of Diversion: 6 cfs, 4.3.3. Name of Ditch: AngelView Pump Station. 4.3.3.1. Legal Description: The point of diversion is on the West Fork of Bartlett Gulch at approximately UTM coordinates - Easting: 380905.78, Northing: 4327168.28, Zone 13. Located using aerial photography and USGS topographic maps. PLSS: SW ¼ of the SE ¼ of Section 18, Township 11 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., in Lake County, Colorado, 4.3.3.2. AngelView Pump Station Rate of Diversion: 1 cfs, 4.4. Date of Appropriation: December 31, 1978, 4.5. How Appropriation Initiated: Construction of the lake, 4.6. Date Water Applied to Beneficial Use: May 26, 1985, 4.7. Amount Claimed: 5.0 acre-feet, absolute, 4.8. Use: Recreational, piscatorial, and aesthetic (including a waterfall created by diversions pursuant to the structures in paragraph 4.3 and/or with a pump to use AngelView Lake water for the waterfall), 4.9. Surface area of high-water line: 1.2 acres, 4.9.1. Vertical Height of Dam: 8 ft, 4.9.2. Length of Dam: 170 ft, 4.10. Total Capacity of AngelView Lake in Acre-feet: 5.2 acre-feet, 4.11. Name and Address of Owner of Land on which Structure for Water Right is Located: Applicant for all structures except a portion of AngelView Ditch and AngelView Pipeline located on Smith-Huynh property, 4.12. Remarks. Applicant asserts this appropriation is subject to a 2020 priority based on the Original Application. 5. Name of Structure: AngelView Lake (Enlargement). 5.1. Legal Description and Source: Same as for AngelView Lake. See Paragraphs 4.1 and 4.2, above, 5.2. Name and Capacity of Ditch or Ditches Used to Deliver Water to AngelView Lake (Enlargement): The AngelView Ditch, AngelView Pipeline and AngelView Pump Station described in Paragraphs 4.3.1 through 4.3.3 above will be used at the same diversion rates set forth in said paragraphs for filling and flow through, 5.3. Date of Appropriation: May 26, 2020, 5.4. How Appropriation Initiated: Construction of dam modifications, 5.5. Date Water Applied to Beneficial Use: N.A., 5.6. Amount Claimed: 0.2 acre-feet, absolute, with right to continuous refills of the 5.2 acre-feet AngelView Lake capacity, not to exceed 9.3 acre-feet of refills, plus the right to flow through water, which water will flow through all three Ponds including the replacement of evaporation and any seepage in all three Ponds, 5.7. Use: Recreational, piscatorial, and aesthetic (including a waterfall created by diversions pursuant to the structures in paragraph 4.4 and/or with a pump to use AngelView Lake (Enlargement) water for the waterfall), 5.8. Name and Address of Owner of Land on which Structure for Water Right is Located: Applicant, 5.9. Remarks: Applicant asserts this appropriation is subject to a 2022 priority based on the Amended Application. 6. Name of Structure: AngelView Pond. 6.1. Legal Description: N ½ of the SE ¼ of Section 18, Township 11 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., in Lake County, Colorado. UTM coordinates for the centroid of the pond are Easting: 381294.42, Northing: 4327659.30, Zone 13. Located using aerial photography, USGS topographic maps and surveys, 6.2. Source: Bartlett Gulch, a tributary to Lake Creek via Twin Lakes Reservoir, a tributary of the Arkansas River; and an unnamed tributary of Lake Creek via Twin Lakes Reservoir, a tributary to the Arkansas River, 6.3. Name and Capacity of Ditch or Ditches Used to Deliver Water to AngelView Pond: The AngelView Ditch, AngelView Pipeline and AngelView Pump Station described in Paragraphs 4.3.1 through 4.3.3 above will be used at the same diversion rates set forth in said Paragraphs for filling and also for flow through pursuant to Paragraph 5.6., 6.4. Date of Appropriation: December 31, 1978, 6.5. How Appropriation Initiated: Construction of the pond, 6.6. Date Water Applied to Beneficial Use: May 26, 1985, 6.7. Amount Claimed: 1.5 acre-feet, absolute, 6.8. Use: Recreational, piscatorial, and aesthetic, 6.9. Surface Area of High-Water Line: 0.4 acres, 6.9.1. Vertical Height of Dam: 10 ft., 6.9.2. Length of Dam: 60 ft., 6.10. Total Capacity of AngelView Pond in Acre-Feet: 1.5 acre-feet, 6.11. Name and Address of Owner of Land on which Structure for Water Right is Located: Applicant, 6.12. Remarks. Applicant asserts this appropriation for AngelView Pond is subject to a 2020 priority based on the Original Application, except that additional flow through water is the subject of a 2022 priority under the AngelView Lake (Enlargement) water right claimed above. 7. Name of Structure: AngelView Feeder Pond. 7.1. Legal Description: N ½ of the SE ¼ of Section 18, Township 11 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., in Lake County, Colorado. UTM coordinates for the centroid of the pond are Easting: 381303.39, Northing: 4327628.44, Zone 13. Located using aerial photography and USGS topographic maps and surveys, 7.2. Source: Bartlett Gulch, a tributary to Lake Creek via Twin Lakes Reservoir, a tributary of the Arkansas River; and an unnamed tributary of Lake Creek via Twin Lakes Reservoir, a tributary to the Arkansas River, 7.3. Name and Capacity of Ditch or Ditches Used to Deliver Water to AngelView Feeder Pond: The AngelView Ditch, AngelView Pipeline and AngelView Pump Station described in Paragraphs 4.3.1 through 4.3.3 above will be used at the same diversion rates set forth in said Paragraphs for filling and also for flow through pursuant to Paragraph 5.6., 7.4. Date of Appropriation: September 22, 2020, 7.5. How Appropriation Initiated: Construction of the Pond, 7.6. Date Water Applied to Beneficial Use: NA, 7.7. Amount Claimed: 0.05 acre-feet, conditional, 7.8. Use: Recreational, piscatorial, and aesthetic, 7.9. Surface Area of High-Water Line: 0.015 acres, 7.9.1. Vertical Height of Dam: 3 ft., 7.9.2. Length of Dam: 15 ft., 7.10. Total Capacity of AngelView Feeder Pond in Acre-feet: 0.05 acre-feet, 7.11. Name and Address of Owner of Land on which Structure for Water Right is Located: Applicant, 7.12. Remarks. Applicant asserts this appropriation for AngelView Feeder Pond is subject to a 2020 priority based on the Original Application, except that additional flow through water is the subject of a 2022 priority under the AngelView Lake (Enlargement) water right claimed above. SECOND CLAIM FOR RELIEF. Adjudication of Surface Water Right. 8. Name of Structure. Bartlett Gulch Splitter. 8.1. Legal Description: SW ¼ of the NW ¼ of Section 18, Township 11 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., in Lake County, Colorado. UTM coordinates - Easting: 380132.25, Northing: 4328156.77, Zone 13. Located using aerial photography and USGS topographic maps and GPS surveys, 8.2. Source: Bartlett Gulch, tributary to Lake Creek via Twin Lakes Reservoir, tributary to the Arkansas River, 8.3. Date of Appropriation: November 3, 2022, 8.4. How Appropriation Initiated: Filing Settlement Agreement with Water Court, 8.5. Date Water Applied to Beneficial Use: Water has historically been split into the East Fork of Bartlett Gulch (“East Fork”) and West Fork of Bartlett Gulch (“West Fork”) at about the location of the proposed Bartlett Gulch Splitter, 8.6. Amount Claimed: 6.0 cfs, absolute, 8.7. Use: Recharge of groundwater from the East Fork to Lake Creek via Twin Lakes; irrigation of wetlands on AngelView Property; re-diversion and use pursuant to the storage water rights described for the Ponds; and use by Smith-Huynh consistent with pending Case No. 20CW3086. More specifically, the Bartlett Gulch Splitter will be a point of administration for delivery of Bartlett Gulch water into the East Fork and West Fork. See Paragraph 8.9, below. Water in the East Fork is or will be diverted by Applicant for recreational, piscatorial, and aesthetic uses in the Ponds as described in paragraphs 4 – 7, above and diverted by Smith-Huynh for piscatorial, wildlife habitat, recreation, and aesthetic uses claimed for the conditional storage right currently pending in Case No. 20CW3086. Water in the East Fork will also provide irrigation water for certain wetlands on AngelView Property through groundwater recharge and surface diversions, and recharge to Lake Creek via Twin Lakes, 8.8. Name and Address of Owner of Land on which Structure for Water Right is Located: United States Forest Service, 8.9. Remarks. The Bartlett Gulch Splitter is at a location where Bartlett Gulch splits into the East Fork and the West Fork. Although water has historically flowed in both directions at this location, there was a dispute with the Engineers over the extent to which the East Fork is a natural channel. That issue was not fully resolved by the Settlement Agreement. Instead, the Bartlett Gulch Splitter will be constructed and administered so that the Lake County augmentation releases to Bartlett Gulch pursuant to Case No. 98CW173, minus transit losses, will be delivered to the West Fork, and up to the next 6.0 cfs will be delivered to the East Fork. Flows greater than said amounts will be delivered into the West Fork except as the Division Engineer may determine to be necessary or desirable to avoid flooding along the West Fork from time to time without injury to vested water rights. The East Fork supplies water to the AngelView Ditch and AngelView Pipeline (See Paragraphs 4.3.1 and 4.3.2) and to the Caden & Elysa’s Pond described in Smith-Huynh’s pending Case No. 20CW3086. Per the Settlement Agreement, use of the East Fork will be administered as follows: (A) losses on the East Fork will be considered simultaneous recharge to Lake Creek via Twin Lakes; (B) potential increased consumption of water by wetlands on AngelView Property resulting from groundwater recharge and diversions from the East Fork shall be calculated as equal to 1.5 acres of wetlands and covered under the Augmentation Plan described below; (C) Caden & Elysa’s Pond that is the subject of Case No. 20CW3086 must be augmented when out-of-priority in accordance with the terms and conditions of that decree; and (D) water losses associated with other beaver ponds on the Smith-Huynh property may be addressed if they occur pursuant to the terms of the Settlement Agreement. THIRD CLAIM FOR RELIEF. Approval of Plan for Augmentation. 9. Applicant seeks a decree approving a plan for augmentation to augment and replace evaporation losses and out-of-priority diversions to storage in the Ponds that are otherwise not legally exempt from priority administration and to augment certain consumption of water by wetlands. Approval of the plan for augmentation will allow Applicant to continue diverting water and keep its Ponds full at times when curtailment or release would otherwise be required. 10. Structures to be Augmented: 10.1. Ponds. See Paragraphs 4-7, above, 10.2. Wetlands. AngelView has wetlands on its property that naturally consume water and for which no replacement is required. Evidence indicates that one or possibly more wetlands on AngelView Property may obtain part of their water supply from the recharge of groundwater and diversions from the East Fork. As a matter of compromise in the Settlement Agreement, Applicant agreed to augment 1.5 acres of wetlands to address the potential for increased wetland consumption on AngelView Property. A map of the structures to be augmented is included with the application as Exhibit B. 11. Sources of Water to be Used for Augmentation (Pueblo Water): The water rights or sources of water that will be used for augmentation in this augmentation plan include sources that will be delivered to Applicant by the Board of Water Works of Pueblo, Colorado (“Pueblo Water”). Applicant currently has a long-term contract with Pueblo Water for 12 acre-feet of fully consumable water a year for a 20-year period commencing April 1, 2021 and terminating March 31, 2041 (“Pueblo Water Contract”), as may be renewed in the future. Pueblo Water Contract sources include: 11.1. Fully consumable water owned or controlled by Pueblo Water. All water to be used in this augmentation plan provided by Pueblo Water must be decreed or otherwise legally available for augmentation purposes. The Pueblo Water Contract is for up to 12 acre-feet per year of transmountain or other fully consumable water. The source of such water is unspecified in the lease but may include Pueblo Water’s water stored in Clear Creek Reservoir, Turquoise Reservoir, Twin Lakes Reservoir, from direct flow transmountain water or from any other reservoir or place from which Pueblo Water may deliver water, the sources of which are at the option of Pueblo Water, as long as they are legally available for augmentation purposes, but such sources do not include Fryingpan-Arkansas Project Water. Water deliveries may include, without limitation, water stored in Twin Lakes Reservoir (located in all or portions of Sec. 14,15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 30 in T.11S., R.81W., 6th P.M., in Lake County), Turquoise Reservoir (located on Lake Fork Creek in Sec. 7, 8, 17, 18, 19, and 20, T.9S., R.80W., 6th P.M. and Sec. 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, and 15, T.9S., R.81W., 6th P.M., in Lake County), Clear Creek Reservoir (located in Sec. 7 and 8, T.12S., R.79W, and Sec. 12, T.12S., R.80W., 6th P.M. in Chaffee County, and reusable return flows. The sources of such water may include, but are not limited to, the water rights decreed in Case Nos. 84CW177, District Court, Water Div. No. 2; 84CW177(B), District Court, Water Div. No. 2; 90CW340, District Court, Water Div. No. 5; W-1901, District Court, Water Div. No. 5; 95CW321, District Court, Water Div. No. 5; 90CW55, District Court, Water Div. No. 2; and 04CW130, District Court, Water Div. No. 2. At the option of Pueblo Water, such sources may be changed from time to time to suit the operational convenience of Pueblo Water. 12. Other Sources of Water Available for Augmentation. Although AngelView has an adequate augmentation supply under the Pueblo Water Contract, it requests the ability to add additional sources of augmentation water to the augmentation plan in the future. See C.R.S. § 37-92-305(8)(c). Adding additional augmentation water will be limited to water previously approved by the Water Court to be used for such purposes. Prior to the additional water being approved, applicants will notice the Division Engineer and all other Objectors. A reasonable timeframe will be given for any objections prior to approval of any new source of augmentation water. 13. Statement of Plan for Augmentation. This plan for augmentation is intended to allow for replacement of all out-of-priority evaporative losses from the Ponds and any out-of-priority filling of the Ponds, while allowing for continuous diversions for flow through water and to keep the Ponds full. Excess diversions will be returned to Twin Lakes via overflow outlet structures on the Ponds. Evaporation losses from AngelView Lake will be calculated as an on-channel reservoir pursuant to C.R.S. § 37-84-117(5), and the evaporation losses from the other Ponds and the connecting ditch will be calculated as off-channel. In addition, per the compromise Settlement Agreement, Applicant has agreed to dedicate adequate augmentation water to replace evaporation and evapotranspiration associated with 1.5 acres of wetlands on AngelView Property. Applicant’s plan for augmentation will replace all of the aforementioned out-of-priority depletions as necessary to meet the lawful requirements of senior diverters at the time and location and to the extent that seniors would be deprived of their lawful entitlement. The operation of Applicant’s plan for augmentation will not injuriously affect the owners of or persons entitled to use water under vested water rights or decreed conditional water rights. The total combined evaporative losses from the Ponds (and connecting ditch) to be replaced are estimated to be approximately 4.1 acre-feet a year and the total wetland consumptive losses augmented by this plan are estimated to be approximately 4.9 acre-feet per year. To the extent Applicant has inadequate augmentation water in any year, it shall lower the water level in one or more Ponds as needed to offset the out-of-priority evaporation that is not replaced. To the extent Applicant has more augmentation water than needed to keep the Ponds full and to replace wetland consumption in any year, Applicant will allow Smith-Huynh to use that water for augmentation in Case No. 20CW3086. FOURTH CLAIM FOR RELIEF. Conditional Appropriative Rights of Substitution and Exchange. 14. Applicant seeks conditional appropriative rights of substitution and exchange by which fully consumable water will be made available in Twin Lakes at the lower terminus/exchange from locations, and Applicant will claim credit for this water at the upstream terminus/exchange locations on the East Fork and West Fork, all as described in more detail below. 15. Name of Exchanges. 15.1. AngelView Ditch Exchange, 15.2. AngelView Pipeline Exchange, 15.3. AngelView Pump Station Exchange. 16. Location of Exchanges: The location of the upstream and downstream extent of the exchanges are depicted in Exhibit A hereto and are described as follows: 16.1. AngelView Ditch Exchange: The exchange-from point is the approximate confluence of the East Fork and Twin Lakes Reservoir, which is located in the NE1/4 of the NE1/4 of Section 19, Township 11 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., in Lake County, Colorado. UTM coordinates - Easting: 381295.69, Northing: 4326845.50, Zone 13. Located using aerial photography and USGS topographic maps. The exchange will then extend up the East Fork to the AngelView Ditch described in Paragraph 4.3.1, above, 16.2. AngelView Pipeline Exchange: The exchange-from point is the approximate confluence of the East Fork and Twin Lakes Reservoir described in Paragraph 16.1, above. The exchange will then extend up the East Fork to the AngelView Pipeline described in Paragraph 4.3.2, above, 16.3. AngelView Pump Station Exchange: The exchange-from point is the approximate confluence of the West Fork and Twin Lakes Reservoir, which is located in the NE1/4 of the NE1/4 of Section 19, Township 11 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., in Lake County, Colorado. UTM coordinates - Easting: 381422.96, Northing: 4327008.79, Zone 13. Located using aerial photography and USGS topographic maps. The exchange will then extend up the West Fork to the AngelView Pump Station described in Paragraph 4.3.3, above. 17. Appropriation Date: September 15, 2020 for the AngelView Ditch Exchange; February 23, 2021 for the AngelView Pipeline Exchange and AngelView Pump Station Exchange. 18. How Appropriation Was Initiated: Filing of Substitute Water Supply Plan request with the Office of the State Engineer on September 15, 2020 and providing notification to all parties who have subscribed to the Substitute Water Supply Plan Notification List for Water Division No.2. February 23, 2021 is the date of the Original Application, which included the same exchange reaches or structures. 19. Water Used for Replacement: The water rights or sources of water that may be used for replacement include: 19.1. Pueblo Water. Sources made available by Pueblo Water at Twin Lakes Reservoir as described in Paragraph 11, above, including water made available pursuant to the Pueblo Water Contract, 19.2. Other Sources of Augmentation Water. Other sources of augmentation water as may be made available in Twin lakes Reservoir pursuant to Paragraph 12, above. 20. Amount of Exchange. 6 cfs conditional for AngelView Ditch Exchange and AngelView Pipeline Exchange, and 1 cfs conditional for AngelView Pump Station Exchange. 21. Remarks. Applicant asserts these appropriative rights of exchange are subject to a 2020 priority based on the Original Application. WHEREFORE, Applicant prays for a decree adjudicating and granting approval of (1) the water storage rights described in the First Claim for Relief, subject to the claimed relation-back to 2020 as described above; (2) the rights to the diversion point described in the Second Claim for Relief; (3) the augmentation plan described in the Third Claim for Relief; (4) the conditional appropriative rights of substitution and exchange described in the Fourth Claim for Relief, subject to the claimed relation-back to 2020; and (5) such further relief as the court deems just and proper pursuant to this Amended Application.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of February 2023, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 11th day of January 2023.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on January 27, 2023
