PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION 1, COLORADO
DECEMBER 2022 WATER RESUME PUBLICATION
TO: ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN WATER APPLICATIONS IN WATER DIV. 1
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are notified that the following is a resume of all water right applications, and certain amendments filed in the Office of the Water Clerk during the month of DECEMBER 2022 for each County affected.
2022CW3216 WHISPERING ASPEN WATER COMPANY, MOUNTAIN MUTUAL RESERVOIR COMPANY, AND NORTH FORK ASSOCIATES, LLC; Whispering Aspen Water Company, P.O. Box 2074, Fairplay, CO 80440; Email: andrew.rajca@gmail.com; Telephone: 970-333-3359; Mountain Mutual Reservoir Company, 6949 Highway 73, Suite 15, Evergreen, CO 80439; Email: norm@hch20.com; Telephone: 303-989-6932; and North Fork Associates, LLC, 2686 S. Yukon Ct., Denver, CO 80227; Email: 613blatch@gmail.com; Telephone: 303-988-7111. Please direct all correspondence concerning this Application to: Aaron Ladd, Esq. and Rachel L. Bolt, Esq., Vranesh and Raisch, LLP, 5303 Spine Road, Suite 202, Boulder, CO 80301; Email: asl@vrlaw.com; rlb@vrlaw.com; Telephone: (303) 443-6151. APPLICATION FOR CHANGE OF WATER RIGHTS AND PLAN FOR AUGMENTATION IN PARK COUNTY. 2. Overview of claims. The Whispering Aspen Water Company (“Whispering Aspen”) serves the Spruce Hill Development located in Fairplay, Park County, Colorado, the general location of which is shown on the map attached as Exhibit A. The water for the Spruce Hill Development is provided by commercial and domestic multi-use wells, which are augmented pursuant to a plan for augmentation originally decreed in Case No. W-8668-77, which was subsequently amended in Case Nos. 80CW131, 85CW465, and 00CW50. The source of the augmentation water is 0.17 cfs of the Guiraud 3T Ditch water right, yielding 3.76 acre-fee annually. Generally, under the augmentation plan out-of-propriety depletions for the Spruce Hill Development are replaced by: (1) leaving Guiraud 3T Ditch water in the Middle Fork of the South Platte River to augment irrigation season depletions; and (2) storing water in Lower Sacramento Creek Reservoir No. 1 to replace non-irrigation season depletions. Under the current augmentation plan, as recognized in the decree for Case No. 00CW50, there is an unused surplus of 0.028 cfs of Guiraud 3T Ditch water, yielding 0.622 acre-feet of unallocated consumptive use credit. As contemplated by the 00CW50 Decree, the development plans for the Spruce Hill Development have changed, resulting in anticipated non-irrigation depletions that are not replaced under that augmentation plan. Applicants filed this application to replace these additional non-irrigation season depletions in the following manner: to change up to 0.622 acre-feet of unallocated Guiraud 3T Ditch water for storage in Lower Sacramento Creek Reservoir No. 1 for subsequent release during the non-irrigation season pursuant to the supplemental augmentation plan sought in this Application. CLAIM NO. 1: APPLICATION FOR CHANGE OF WATER RIGHT 3. Decreed Water Right for Which Change is Sought: 0.028 cfs of the Guiraud 3T Ditch, yielding 0.622 acre-feet of annual consumptive use credit which was previously changed and quantified in 00CW50 as described below. a. The Guiraud 3T Ditch has an appropriation date of July 1, 1867. The headgate for the ditch is located on the South bank of the Middle Fork of the South Platte River in the NE1/4 of the NE1/4, Section 8, Township 11 South, Range 76 West, 6th P.M., Park County, Colorado, at a point whence the Northeast Corner of the NE1/4 of said Section 8 bears North 63°35” East, 1,305 feet. Originally decreed for irrigation uses, this water right has been subject to various change proceedings. Past decrees have determined the average annual consumptive use under the Guiraud 3T Ditch to be 21.82 acre-feet per year per 1.0 cfs. b. In Case No. W-8668-77, 0.17 cfs of the Guiraud 3T Ditch water right, yielding 3.76 acre-feet of annual consumptive use credit originally decreed for irrigation was changed for use in a plan for augmentation for the Spruce Hill Development. That augmentation plan was subsequently amended in Case Nos. 80CW131, 85CW465 and 00CW050. Pursuant to the augmentation plan depletions are generally replaced to the stream by: (1) leaving water in the Middle Fork of the South Platte River to augment irrigation season depletions; and (2) storing water in Lower Sacramento Creek Reservoir No. 1 to replace non-irrigation season depletions. The irrigation season is May 1 through September 30 and the non-irrigation season is October 1 through April 30 of every year. c. Pursuant to Paragraph 18 of the 00CW50 Decree, there is a surplus of 0.028 cfs of Guiraud 3T Ditch water, yielding 0.622 acre-feet of unallocated consumptive use credits of the total 3.76 acre-feet dedicated to the plan for augmentation in Case Nos. W-8668-77, 80CW131, 85CW465 and 00CW050 (the “Unallocated Consumptive Use Credit”). d. In accordance with Paragraph 18 of the 00CW50 Decree, Applicants now seek this change in order to have the Unallocated Consumptive Use Credit dedicated to the new supplemental augmentation plan described below. e. As set forth herein, Applicants seek judicial confirmation that the 0.028 cfs yielding 0.622 acre feet of Guiraud 3T Ditch can be stored in Lower Sacramento Creek Reservoir No. 1 for subsequent augmentation releases to replace non-irrigation season depletions in connection with this supplemental augmentation plan. f. The Lower Sacramento Creek Reservoir is located in the NE1/4 NW1/4, Section 32, and the SE1/4 SW1/4, Section 29, Township 9 South, Range 77 West, 6th P.M., Park County Colorado. g. Source of Water: South Platte River. h. Uses: The uses under the supplemental augmentation plan will be the same storage and augmentation purposes set forth in Case Nos. W-8668-77, 80CW131, 85CW465, and 00CW050. CLAIM NO 2. APPLICATION FOR APPROVAL OF A SUPPLEMENTAL PLAN FOR AUGMENTATION 4. Applicant intends this augmentation plan to act as a supplement in order to replace any out-of-priority depletions of the Spruce Hill Development not already replaced by the augmentation plan decreed in Case Nos. W-8668-77, 80CW131, 85CW465, and 00CW050. 5. Names of Structures to be Augmented: The structures described in the 00CW50 Decree, including the Spruce Hill Well #1 (Permit No. 59445-F), Spruce Hill Well #2 (Permit No. 59444-F), Spruce Hill Well #3 (Permit No. 59443-F), and up to three additional commercial and domestic multi-use wells that serve the Spruce Hill Development. 6. Water Rights to be Used for Augmentation Purposes: a. Guiraud 3T Ditch. 0.028 cfs of the Guiraud 3T Ditch, yielding 0.622 acre-feet annually which is the subject of the change herein. The location of the Guiraud 3T Ditch headgate is described above in Paragraph 3.a. b. Lower Sacramento Creek Reservoir No. 1. Whispering Aspen has entered into a contract with North Fork Associates to purchase 0.650 acre-feet of additional storage in Lower Sacramento Creek Reservoir No. 1. The reservoir has been constructed and holds the following decree for domestic, municipal, commercial, industrial, irrigation, fish and wildlife propagation, recreation and all other beneficial purposes, including exchange to compensate for depletions in the South Platte River or its tributaries.
Adjudication Case No. W-7741-74
Appropriation Date July 25, 1974
Amount (AF) 40 af
The location of the reservoir is described above in Paragraph 3.f. Releases from the reservoir are made pursuant to the Decrees issued in Case Nos. 84CW250 and 85CW465. The Guiraud 3T Ditch water may be stored in Lower Sacramento Creek Reservoir pursuant to an exchange decreed in Case No. 96CW287. 7. This supplemental augmentation plan would replace out-of-priority depletions of the Spruce Hill Development that are not already augmented pursuant to Case Nos. W-8668-77, 80CW131, 85CW465, and 00CW050. 8. As set forth in the 00CW50 Decree, 0.17 cfs of the Guiraud 3T Ditch water right, yielding 3.76 acre-feet of annual consumptive use credit was decreed for the augmentation plan based on the anticipated build out of the Spruce Hill Development as follows: a. 1.337 acre-feet to be left in the Middle Fork of the South Platte River to replace out of priority depletions during the irrigation season; b. 1.266 acre-feet to be stored in Lower Sacramento Creek Reservoir for replacement of non-irrigation season depletions; c. 0.285 acre-feet to replace evaporative losses from the reservoir storage; and d. 0.250 acre-feet dedicated to eight single family homes in a subdivision adjacent to the development to be allocated between them as their owners may designate. The remaining 0.028 cfs, yielding 0.622 acre-feet annually is the subject of Claim 1 as an Unallocated Consumptive Use Credit. 9. Whispering Aspen’s predecessor obtained 166 shares in the Lower Sacramento Creek Reservoir Company entitling it to 1.66 acre-feet of storage in the Lower Sacramento Creek Reservoir No. 1. This amount has been physically reduced to 1.64 acre-feet based on subsequent lining of the reservoir. Under the current augmentation plan, Whispering Aspen is utilizing 1.551 acre-feet of storage, leaving 0.089 acre-feet of excess storage in Lower Sacramento Creek Reservoir. 10. Paragraph 15 of the 00CW50 Decree contemplated that the details of the Spruce Hill Development could change without altering the findings and conclusions in the Decree, provided the total depletions attributable to the development and evaporative losses from the storage of augmentation water in Lower Sacramento Creek Reservoir did not exceed the total historical consumptive use credits of 3.76 acre-feet of Guiraud 3T Ditch right and the related seasonal limits. 11. At the time of the 00CW50 Decree, it was anticipated that the development would include 141 RV park lots to be used exclusively during the irrigation season. 12. Instead of 141 seasonal RV lots, current development plans contemplate 56 year-round RV lots and 47 year-round single-family homes. Based on analysis of Martin and Wood in support of this application, this change to the development plan is anticipated to result in 0.612 acre-feet of consumptive depletions during the non-irrigation season that are not accounted for under the current augmentation plan. No unreplaced depletions will occur during the irrigation season. 13. These non-irrigation season depletions will be replaced pursuant to this supplemental augmentation plan by using the augmentation sources listed in Paragraphs 6.a. and b., above, operated as set forth below: a. In order to assure that sufficient augmentation water will be available to augment the anticipated stream depletions during the non-irrigation season, the 0.028 cfs of the Guiraud 3T Ditch priority, yielding 0.622 acre-feet per year, as described in Claim 1 herein, will be reserved for use in this supplemental plan for augmentation. This water will be stored in the Lower Sacramento Creek Reservoir No. 1 for release during the non-irrigation season. b. To ensure there is sufficient storage, Applicants will utilize the 0.089 acre-feet of excess storage in the current plan for augmentation in addition to the 0.650 acre-feet of Lower Sacramento Creek Reservoir storage described in Paragraph 6.b., above, for a total of 0.739 acre-feet of storage in Lower Sacramento Creek Reservoir. The net evaporation to be replaced pursuant to this augmentation plan is 0.127 acre-feet per year. Applicants will store a portion of the Guiraud 3T Ditch priority in the Lower Sacramento Creek Reservoir, pursuant to the exchange decreed in Case No. 96CW287. c. The supplemental augmentation plan sought herein in conjunction with the augmentation plan decreed in Case Nos. W-8668-77, 80CW131, 85CW465, and 00CW050 will not exceed the 0.17 cfs of the Guiraud 3T Ditch water right, yielding 3.76 acre-feet of annual consumptive use credit owned by Whispering Aspen. 14. Names and addresses of owners or reputed owners of the land upon which any new diversion or storage structure, or modification to any existing diversion or storage structure is or will be constructed or upon which water is or will be stored, including any modification to the existing storage pool: Applicants. WHEREFORE, Applicants request entry of a decree approving this Application, including but not limited to (1) granting the change sought in this Application (2) authorizing use of the augmentation supplies sought in this Application, (3) determining that the source and location of delivery of augmentation and replacement water are sufficient to prevent material injury to vested water rights. The Applicants also request entry of an Order directing the State Engineer to issue well permits for the construction and use of, or any replacement well permits required, for the wells described in paragraph 5 above, consistent with the 00CW50 Decree and the final decree entered in this case. (10 pgs., 1 Exhibit)
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THESE APPLICATIONS MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or an amended application, may file with the Water Clerk, P. O. Box 2038, Greeley, CO 80632, a verified Statement of Opposition, setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions. Such Statement of Opposition must be filed by the last day of FEBRUARY 2023 (forms available on www.courts.state.co.us or in the Clerk’s office), and must be filed as an Original and include $192.00 filing fee. A copy of each Statement of Opposition must also be served upon the Applicant or Applicant’s Attorney and an affidavit or certificate of such service of mailing shall be filed with the Water Clerk.
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on January 27, 2023
