PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE
Application for: Transfer of Ownership “New License” for BADGER BASIN LJE, LLC. dba BADGER BASIN Retail Liquor Store (County)
License has been filed by: Eric Thomas Liebold, Lisa Louise Heiden & John Carl Schutz
Said building is located: 12551 US HWY 24, Hartsel, Colorado 80449
Mailing address is: 301 S. 10th Street, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80904
Petition(s) and remonstrance must be filed at the Park County Clerk’s Office on or before
July 27, 2021.
Park County Clerk & Recorder Po Box 220, 856 Castello Avenue, Fairplay, Colorado 80440
Debra A. Green
Park County Clerk and Recorder
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume, July 16, 2021.
