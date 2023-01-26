PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION 1, COLORADO
DECEMBER 2022 WATER RESUME PUBLICATION
TO: ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN WATER APPLICATIONS IN WATER DIV. 1
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are notified that the following is a resume of all water right applications, and certain amendments filed in the Office of the Water Clerk during the month of DECEMBER 2022 for each County affected.
2022CW3200 UPPER SOUTH PLATTE WATER CONSERVANCY DISTRICT, c/o David B. Wissel, President, P.O. Box 612, Fairplay, CO 80440, (719) 836-9848. Serve all pleadings on: Madoline Wallace-Gross, Alison I. Gorsevski, Lyons Gaddis, PC, P.O. Box 978, Longmont, CO 80502-0978 (303) 776-9900, mwg@lyonsgaddis.com; agorsevski@lyonsgaddis.com
APPLICATION FOR CHANGE OF WATER RIGHT AND CLAIM FOR CONDITIONAL APPROPRIATIVE RIGHTS OF EXCHANGE IN PARK, TELLER, JEFFERSON AND DOUGLAS COUNTIES.2. Purpose of Application. Applicant owns the entirety (0.5 cfs) of the Rosalie Ditch water right decreed in Case No. CA 1678, dated May 22, 1913 (“Water Right”). Applicant seeks to change the Water Right to add new uses, change the location of use, and to add new methods of use, including use after storage and exchange. Applicant also seeks confirmation of its appropriation of conditional appropriative rights of exchange and its appropriation of return flows associated with historical use of the Water Right. A general location map showing Applicant’s service area, the general location of the Water Right, the exchange-to and exchange-from points, and the locations of storage is attached as Exhibit A. 3. Description of the Water Right. 3.1. Name of Structure: Rosalie Ditch 3.2. Original Decree. The Water Right was confirmed by the decree entered in Case No. CA 1678, District Court, 11th Judicial District, State of Colorado, on May 22, 1913. There have been no subsequent decrees. 3.3. Legal description of structure: The headgate of the Rosalie Ditch is located on the westerly bank of the Rosalie River, in the NE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 12, Township 7 South, Range 74 West of the 6th PM, at a point whence the southeast corner of Section 12, Township 7 South, Range 74 West of the 6th P.M., Park County, Colorado, bears South 38° 10’ East, 1,780 feet. The UTM coordinates of the ditch headgate are: Easting = 447609 Northing = 4366731 (NAD 83, Zone 13). A map showing the decreed location of the Rosalie Ditch headgate and the approximate location of historical irrigation use of the Water Right is attached as Exhibit B. 3.4. Decreed Source of Water: Rosalie River, tributary of the North Fork of the South Platte River 3.5. Appropriation Date. May 1, 1873 3.6. Total amount decreed to structure: 0.5 cfs, absolute 3.7. Decreed uses: Irrigation 3.8. Records of diversion: Applicant intends to rely on records of actual diversion of the Water Right that are available from the Division of Water Resources, as well as supplemental information provided by the property’s previous irrigator. 4. Description of Change. Applicant seeks to add additional types, locations, and methods of use of the Water Right, including use after storage and use by exchange. 4.1. Change in Type and Location of Use: In addition to continued irrigation use, Applicant will use the Water Right directly, after storage or by exchange, for augmentation, replacement, fire protection and substitution. Applicant may use, reuse, and fully consume the Water Right to extinction for all decreed uses. All such uses will occur at locations within the boundaries (shown on Exhibit A) of the Headwater Authority of the South Platte (“HASP”), a water authority established by the Applicant and the Center of Colorado Water Conservancy District (“Center District”), and outside of HASP’s boundaries by lease to its customers and contractees pursuant to statute. 4.2. Addition of Storage: In addition to making direct use of the Water Right, Applicant will store the Water Right in the following storage structures in which Applicant has or can and will acquire the right to store water: 4.2.1. Lininger Lake: Lininger Lake is located in Sections 9 and 16, Township 7 South, Range 75 West of the 6th P.M., Park County, Colorado. 4.2.2. Spinney Mountain Reservoir: The Spinney Mountain Reservoir is located in the S 1/2 of Section 25, Township 12 South, Range 74 West of the 6th P.M., Park County, Colorado. The left abutment of the dam is located at a point whence the southwest corner of Section 36, Township 12 South, Range 74 West of the 6th P.M., bears South 23° 26’ West 8314.3 feet, Park County, Colorado.4.2.3. James Tingle Reservoir: The centerline of the dam for the James Tingle Reservoir is located approximately 920 feet from the East section line and 960 feet from the South section line in the SE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 18, Township 8 South, Range 75 West of the 6th P.M., Park County, Colorado.4.2.4. Gloria Z Reservoir: The Gloria Z Reservoir will be located in the S 1/2 of the S 1/2 of Section 29, and the N 1/2 of the N 1/2 of Section 32, Township 9 South, Range 77 West of the 6th P.M., Park County, Colorado. 4.2.5. Chatfield Reservoir: The Chatfield Reservoir is formed by Chatfield Dam, an existing structure located on the mainstem of the South Platte River. The right abutment of the dam is located in Douglas County, Colorado, in Sections 6 and 7, Township 6 South, Range 68 West of the 6th P.M.; the left abutment of the dam is located in Jefferson County, Colorado, in Section 1, Township 6 South, Range 69 West of the 6th P.M.4.2.6. Smelter Pipeline Reservoir: The Smelter Pipeline Reservoir is located in the NE 1/4 of Section 13, Township 9 South, Range 78 West of the 6th P.M., Park County, Colorado. 4.2.7. Silver Tip Lodge Reservoirs No. 1 – 5: The Silver Tip Lodge Reservoirs No. 1 through 5 are located in the NW 1/4 of Section 18, Township 7 South, Range 73 West of the 6th P.M., Park County, Colorado. 4.3. Replacement and Appropriation of Return Flows: The historic irrigation use of the Water Right resulted in return flows that accrued to the Rosalie River at or above the confluence of the Rosalie River and the North Fork of the South Platte River. Applicant will quantify these return flows as part of its historical use analysis of the Water Right. Applicant will replace return flows under a replacement plan to be decreed in this case; however, Applicant has appropriated and will have no obligation to replace those return flows at times when the downstream calling water right being administered at the Rosalie Ditch is junior to December 9, 2022. Water to be used for the replacement of return flows includes the Water Right and other water rights decreed for augmentation, replacement, and/or substitution purposes owned or controlled by Applicant, the Center District, or HASP stored in and released from the reservoirs described in paragraph 4.2. directly or by exchange. Such other water rights include but are not limited to those described in paragraph 6 of the decree in Case No. 02CW389, paragraph 8 of the decree in Case No. 12CW50, and in Case No. 16CW3179. 5. Conditional Appropriative Rights of Exchange. 5.1. Name of exchange: Rosalie Exchanges 5.1.1. Exchange Reaches: The exchanges will operate on the North Fork of the South Platte River, South Platte River (mainstem), Beaver Brook/Beaver Creek, Hull’s Gulch, Michigan Creek, Tarryall Creek, Sacramento Creek, Mosquito Creek, and the Middle Fork of the South Platte River. The exchange-to and exchange-from points of the Rosalie Exchanges are shown in Exhibit A, and an exchange matrix is provided in Exhibit C. 5.1.2. Exchange-from Points: 5.1.2.1. Confluence of the North Fork of the South Platte River and the South Platte River at a location in the SW1/4 of the SE1/4 of Section 25, Township 7 South, Range 70 West of the 6th P.M., Jefferson County, Colorado. UTM Coordinates (Zone 13): Easting = 485275, Northing = 4362009. 5.1.2.2. Confluence of the Rosalie River and the North Fork of the South Platte River at a location in the SW1/4 of the SE1/4 of Section 12, Township 7 South, Range 74 West, of the 6th P.M., Park County, Colorado. UTM Coordinates (Zone 13): Easting = 447260, Northing = 4366450. 5.1.3. Exchange-to Points: 5.1.3.1. Lininger Ditch: The Lininger Ditch diverts water from Beaver Brook (aka Beaver Creek), tributary to Hull’s Gulch, tributary to the North Fork of the South Platte River, and is used to fill the Lininger Lake, as described in paragraph 4.2.1, above. The ditch has two decreed points of diversions on Beaver Brook: at a point whence the southeast corner of Section 8, Township 7 South, Range 75 West bears S 74° 4’ E, 8,765 feet; and at a point whence the southeast corner of Section 8, Township 7 South, Range 75 West bears S 74° 26’ E, 7,500 feet, Park County, Colorado. 5.1.3.2. Spinney Mountain Reservoir: The Spinney Mountain Reservoir is an on-channel reservoir located on the mainstem of the South Platte River and as described in paragraph 4.2.2, above. 5.1.3.3. Sessions Ditch: The Sessions Ditch diverts water from Michigan Creek, tributary to Tarryall Creek, tributary to the South Platte River, and is used to fill the James Tingle Reservoir, as described in paragraph 4.2.3, above. The headgate of the Sessions Ditch is located in the NW 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 13, Township 8 South, Range 76 West of the 6th P.M., at a point approximately 2,056 feet from the East section line and 1,557 feet from the South section line of said Section 13, Park County, Colorado. 5.1.3.4. CCWCD Sacramento Ditch No. 1: The CCWCD Sacramento Ditch No. 1 diverts water from Sacramento Creek, tributary to the Middle Fork of the South Platte River, tributary to the South Platte River, and is used to fill the Gloria Z Reservoir, as described in paragraph 4.2.4, above. The headgate of the CCWCD Sacramento Ditch No. 1 is located in the SE 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of Section 29, Township 9 South, Range 77 West of the 6th P.M., Park County, Colorado. 5.1.3.5. London Mining and Smelter Ditch: The London Mining and Smelter Ditch diverts water from Mosquito Creek, tributary to the Middle Fork of the South Platte River, tributary to the South Platte River, and is used to fill the Smelter Pipeline Reservoir, as described in paragraph 4.2.6, above. The headgate of the London Mining and Smelter Ditch is located on the left bank of Mosquito Creek, at a point whence the E ¼ corner of Section 13, Township 9 South, Range 78 West of the 6th P.M., Park County, Colorado, bears South 58° 30’ East, 1,892 feet. 5.1.4. Sources: Rosalie Ditch water right, as described in paragraphs 3 and 4, above. 5.1.5. Date of Appropriation: The Board of the Upper South Platte Water Conservancy District appropriated the Rosalie Exchanges by passing a Resolution at a properly noticed public meeting on December 9, 2022. 5.1.6. How Appropriation was Formed: The appropriation was initiated by conducting engineering studies to support the appropriation of new water supplies by exchange, execution of a Resolution, and filing this application. 5.1.7. Date Water Applied to Beneficial Use: Not applicable. 5.1.8. Amount claimed: 0.5 cfs, 28.63 acre-feet per year, CONDITIONAL. 5.1.9. Uses: See paragraphs 4.1 and 4.2, above. 5.1.10. Operation: Prior to beneficial use of the Rosalie Exchanges, Applicant will cause water attributable to the Water Right to be delivered from the Rosalie Ditch headgate to the exchange-from points identified in paragraph 5.1.2 above, from where the Water Right will be exchanged to the locations identified in paragraph 5.1.3, above. 6. Owners of land upon which structures are or will be located. Names and addresses of owners or reputed owners of the land upon which any new diversion or storage structure, or modification to any existing diversion or storage structure is or will be constructed or upon which water is or will be stored, including any modification to the existing storage pool. 6.1. Lininger Reservoir is owned by Kenosha Trout Club, 3122 S. Pearl Street, Englewood, CO 80113. 6.2. James Tingle Reservoir is owned by TBar Ranch, LLC, c/o Steven D. Bargas, P.O. Box 30, Como, CO 80432, subject to a perpetual easement for the reservoir owned by Center of Colorado Water Conservancy District, P.O. Box 1747, Fairplay, CO 80440; and Centennial Water and Sanitation District, whose address is 62 Plaza Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129. 6.3. Smelter Pipeline Reservoir is owned by the Center of Colorado Water Conservancy District, P.O. Box 1747, Fairplay, CO 80440. 6.4. Chatfield Reservoir is owned by U. S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, 9307 South Wadsworth Blvd., Suite 3600, Littleton, CO 80128. 6.5. Gloria Z Reservoir is owned by South Park Aggregates, LLC, P.O. Box 1660, Frisco, CO 80443. 6.6. Spinney Mountain Reservoir is owned by City of Aurora, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway, Suite 3600, Aurora, Colorado 80012. 6.7. Silver Tip Lodge Reservoirs No. 1-5 are owned by McGowan John Trust dated 2/1/18 and McGowan Kristy Trust date 2/1/18, 405 Arapahoe Ave, Boulder, CO 80302. WHEREFORE, Applicant respectfully requests the Court enter a decree approving a change of water rights for the Rosalie Ditch, the adjudication of historical return flows and the adjudication of conditional appropriative rights of exchange described herein. EXHIBIT LIST A. General Location Map B. Map of Rosalie Ditch and Historically Irrigated Area C. Exchange Matrix. The application contains 9 pages, excluding the exhibits.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THESE APPLICATIONS MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or an amended application, may file with the Water Clerk, P. O. Box 2038, Greeley, CO 80632, a verified Statement of Opposition, setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions. Such Statement of Opposition must be filed by the last day of FEBRUARY 2023 (forms available on www.courts.state.co.us or in the Clerk’s office), and must be filed as an Original and include $192.00 filing fee. A copy of each Statement of Opposition must also be served upon the Applicant or Applicant’s Attorney and an affidavit or certificate of such service of mailing shall be filed with the Water Clerk.
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on January 27, 2023
