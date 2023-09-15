PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON

LIQUOR LICENSE APPLICATION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held before the Board of Trustees of the Town of Fairplay, Colorado, in the Council Chambers of the Fairplay Town Hall, 901 Main Street, Fairplay, Colorado, on Monday, October 2, 2023, beginning at 6:00 p.m. or approximately thereafter.  This hearing is on an application for a new Retail Hotel and Restaurant Liquor License for the Mr. Burro Cafe located at 702 Main Street, Fairplay, Colorado and as submitted by MAAF, LLC. The following information is provided:

APPLICATION CLASS:

Retail Hotel and Restaurant Liquor License

LOCATION:

702 Front Street, Fairplay, Colorado

DATE OF APPLICATION:

July 24, 2023

DATE OF HEARING:

Monday, October 2, 2023

APPLICANT: MAAF, LLC

702 Main Street, Fairplay, CO 80440

All interested parties are encouraged to attend. Further information can be obtained at the Clerk’s Office, 901 Main Street, Fairplay, CO, or by calling (719) 836-2622.

For the Board of Trustees of the

Town of Fairplay, Colorado

Janell Sciacca

Town Clerk

As per Section 44-3-311 C.R.S., Public notice - posting and publication, this notice is posted by sign in a conspicuous place on the premises for which this application has been made on or before Friday, September 22, 2023, and published in The Fairplay Flume on Friday, September 15, 2023.

Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on September 15, 2023

