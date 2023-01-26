PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION 1, COLORADO
DECEMBER 2022 WATER RESUME PUBLICATION
TO: ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN WATER APPLICATIONS IN WATER DIV. 1
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are notified that the following is a resume of all water right applications, and certain amendments filed in the Office of the Water Clerk during the month of DECEMBER 2022 for each County affected.
2022CW3196 (16CW3082, 10CW57, 96CW611), Water Division No.: 1, DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 1, STATE OF COLORADO, 901 9th Avenue, P.O. Box 2038, Greeley, Colorado 80632. CONCERNING THE APPLICATION FOR WATER RIGHTS OF SUSAN C. PYNE, IN PARK COUNTY, COLORADO. APPLICATION TO MAKE ABSOLUTE AND FOR FINDING OF REASONABLE DILIGENCE IN PARK COUNTY. 1. Name, Address, and Telephone Number of Applicant: Susan C. Pyne (“Applicant”), 8262 South Peninsula Drive, Littleton, Colorado 80120, (303) 587-5785, Direct All Pleadings to: Steven J. Bushong, Cassidy L. Woodard, Bushong & Holleman PC, 1525 Spruce Street, Suite 200, Boulder, Colorado 80302. 2. Name of Structure: Pyne Well (formerly known as the DePriest Well). 3. Description of Conditional Water Right: 3.1. Original Decree: The Pyne Well was originally decreed as the DePriest Well by the District Court in and for Water Division No. 1 (the “Water Court”) in Case No. 96CW611 on March 16, 2004. A subsequent finding of reasonable diligence was made in Case No. 10CW57, in which the name of the well was changed to the Pyne Well. The Pyne Well was made partially absolute with a finding of reasonable diligence entered on the remaining conditional portion in Water Court Case No. 16CW3082 on December 13, 2016 (the “16CW3082 Decree”), 3.2. Legal Description of Structure: The decreed location of Pyne Well is in the SE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 15, Township 9 South, Range 74 West, 6th P.M., Park County, Colorado, in Lot 263, Filing 2, Lost Park Ranch Subdivision, (now known as 711 Willow Way, Jefferson, CO 80456). As stated in the 16CW3082 Decree, the as-constructed location of the Pyne Well is Latitude 39° 15.690’N, Longitude 105° 38.778’W. See Exhibit A, 3.3. Decreed Source: Groundwater, 3.4. Date of Appropriation: June 30, 1977, 3.5. Amount: 0.33 cubic feet per second (“cfs”) (15 gallons per minute (“gpm”)), of which 0.165 cfs (7.5 gpm) is now absolute and 0.165 cfs (7.5 gpm) remains conditional, 3.6. Use: Household use only inside a single-family dwelling, not including irrigation. The return flow from such use shall be through an individual wastewater disposal system of the non-evaporative type where the water is returned to the same stream system in which the well is located, 3.7. Remarks: The Pyne Well is covered under the augmentation plan approved in Water Court Case No. W-8573, dated October 30, 1978. 4. Claim to Make Water Right Absolute: Applicant seeks to make an additional 0.28 gpm absolute of the Pyne Well water right for a total of 7.78 gpm absolute. Applicant conducted a flow rate test on September 1, 2022, as described in the affidavit attached as Exhibit B and obtained a total flow rate of 7.78 gpm. 5. Request for Finding of Reasonable Diligence: Applicant seeks a finding that it has exercised reasonable diligence in development of all portions of the Pyne Well not made absolute as requested herein, including the remaining 7.22 gpm conditionally decreed to the Pyne Well water right. 6. Diligence Activities: The Pyne Well is routinely used by Applicant when her and her family camp on the property upon which the Pyne Well is located. Applicant intends to construct a cabin on the property which the Pyne Well is intended to serve and has worked diligently during the diligence period on preconstruction requirements for the cabin. Specifically, in 2022, Applicant completed a soils test on the property at an expense of approximately $2,250. This soils test is a prerequisite to constructing a cabin as it will be used by a structural engineer to design the cabin’s foundation. Also during the diligence period, Applicant researched and selected a company to provide off-site framing services for the cabin and can now proceed with selecting a design for the cabin that is compatible with the required foundation based on the soils test. When the cabin is constructed, Applicant anticipates utilizing the remaining conditional portion of the Pyne Well water right. 7. Land Ownership: Applicant. WHEREFORE, the Applicant respectfully requests that the Court enter an order (1) granting her request to make an additional 0.28 gpm absolute for the Pyne Well water right as requested in Paragraph 4 above; (2) entering a finding of reasonable diligence for the remaining conditional portion of the Pyne Well water right as requested in Paragraph 5 above; and (3) granting such other and further relief as deemed appropriate. (4 pages + Exhibits)
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THESE APPLICATIONS MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or an amended application, may file with the Water Clerk, P. O. Box 2038, Greeley, CO 80632, a verified Statement of Opposition, setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions. Such Statement of Opposition must be filed by the last day of FEBRUARY 2023 (forms available on www.courts.state.co.us or in the Clerk’s office), and must be filed as an Original and include $192.00 filing fee. A copy of each Statement of Opposition must also be served upon the Applicant or Applicant’s Attorney and an affidavit or certificate of such service of mailing shall be filed with the Water Clerk.
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on January 27, 2023
