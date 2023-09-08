PUBLIC NOTICE
PARK COUNTY
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
PUBLIC HEARING
LAND USE CASES
September 26, 2023 at 11:00 A.M.
856 Castello Avenue, Fairplay
AND via ZOOM
A public hearing will be held in person and electronically before the Park County Board of Commissioners. For more information please visit the Park County Website at www.parkco.us or call Park County at (719) 836-4201, or the Planning Department at (719) 836-4292 between the hours of 7:00 AM and 6:00 PM, Monday through Thursday.
LAND USE PUBLIC HEARINGS:
REZONING, #23ZON-05
Property is Elk Ridge Ranch Lot 6, Hartsel. The applicant is requesting to rezone from Conservation / Recreation to Residential.
APPLICANT: I Need Storage LLC
CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT, #23CUP-07
Property is MS #14134-Winrow-100%, addressed as 2167 Co Rd 8, Alma. The applicant is requesting a Conditional Use Permit to allow a residence on a property zoned Mining (M).
APPLICANT: Jesse Sobba
PUD SKETCH PLAN AND PRELIMINARY PLAT CASE #23PUD-03
Property is a 58.282-acre parcel located in the SW1/4 of Section 1 and the NW1/4 of Section 12, Township 7S, Range 72W, addressed as 14097 Wandcrest Park Drive. The applicant is requesting approval of the Sketch Plan and Preliminary Plat for a PUD for a trash and septic waste transfer station.
APPLICANT: Askag LLC
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on September 8, 2023
