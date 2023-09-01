PUBLIC NOTICE
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID
Beaver Creek Water Treatment Plant Upgrade Project
Fairplay, Colorado
Sealed Proposals in a single envelope endorsed, "Town of Fairplay - Beaver Creek Water Treatment Plant Upgrade Project," will be received at Town Hall at 10:00 am local time on September 27, 2023, at which time and place, bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in the presence of bidders or their duly authorized representatives.
Only general contractors who can satisfactorily fulfill and verify the minimum requirements below through completion of a Contractor's Bidder Qualifications Form to the satisfaction of the District by 12:00 pm local time on September 6, 2023, and attend the pre-bid meeting at Town Hall will be allowed to bid on the proposed project. The pre-bid meeting will be at 1:00 pm September 6, 2023. All determinations by the ENGINEER and TOWN regarding pre-qualification shall be final and not appealable. All sub-contractors performing key tasks below shall also be pre-qualified. While sub-contractors will not be required to attend the pre-bid meeting, attendance is encouraged.
Bidder Qualification forms are included as Section 00 45 00 of the project specifications. Bidding documents, including project specifications and drawings, can be obtained from the District’s Engineer by emailing hardestyeng@gmail.com or by calling Ken Hardesty @ 303-570-9124. The forms will be reviewed and a determination made as to the Contractor’s qualifications within three (3) working days of receiving a completed bidder qualification form. Notification will be by email.
Verifiable experience and competence for the primary contractor and/or subcontractors in the following tasks:
1. Process piping and equipment installation in water treatment plant environments.
2. Cartridge filter installation.
3. Supply well construction and rehabilitation.
All bids must be accompanied by a certified check payable to the Town of Fairplay in an amount of at least five percent (5%) of the Bid, drawn on a bank which is a member of the Federal Reserve System or a Bidder's Bond in like amount. The check or bond will be retained by the Town as liquidated damages if the successful bidder refuses or fails to timely enter into a Contract and provide a Performance, Payment and Maintenance Bond in accordance with his bid when notified of the award.
The extent of the work is approximately as follows:
1. Installation of four (4) cartridge filter housing units, including furnishing and installing two (2) units and installing two (2) Town provided units.
2. Furnish and install a centrifugal pump, PVC piping, fittings and valves.
3. Disassemble, remove and re-use, as necessary, existing ductile-iron-pipe in the water treatment plant.
4. Furnish and install instrumentation, meters, variable frequency drives and all required electrical and programming.
5. Remove existing motors and pumps for three (3) supply wells and install newer motors and pumps.
6. Install modifications as shown at supply well #4.
7. Install modifications as shown at the infiltration gallery manhole.
8. Furnish necessary site work, temporary facilities, miscellaneous labor, materials, and equipment to provide a complete project as shown on the plans and specified.
Bids may not be withdrawn for a period of fortyfive (45) days after the time fixed for opening them. The TOWN reserves the right to waive irregularities, to waive technical defects accordingly as the best interest of the TOWN may be served, may reject any and all bids and shall award the contract to the lowest pre-qualified and responsible bidder as determined by the TOWN.
If the bid exceeds the TOWN's budget and the TOWN cannot successfully negotiate a modified contract price with the lowest responsible bidder, the TOWN reserves the right to negotiate with other bidders.
BY ORDER OF THE TOWN OF FAIRPLAY
PO Box 267, Colorado 80440.
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on September 1, 2023
