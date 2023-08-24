Public Notice
DISTRICT COURT, PARK COUNTY, COLORADO
Court Address: 300 Fourth St. P.O. Box 190
Fairplay, CO 80440
(719) 836-2940
Plaintiff:
WESTLY K. EDELL; DEBRA J. EDELL;
v.
Defendants:
MELISSA FOX; INDIAN MOUNTAIN RECREATION AND PARK DISTRICT a/k/a INDIAN MOUNTAIN METROPOLITAN DISTRICT f/k/a INDIAN MOUNTAIN METROPOLITAN RECREATION AND PARK DISTRICT; INDIAN MOUNTAIN PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION; MYRON K. SMITH; BETTY L. WALKER; VALLEY OF THE SUN PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION; LISA ANN CRUZ; THE ESTATE OF ALLEN W. KRANTZ; HARTSEL FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT; SOUTH PARK AMBULANCE DISTRICT; JAKE A. KRANTZ; IMC FINANCIAL, LLC; RANCH OF THE ROCKIES ASSOCIATION, Inc. f/k/a WESTERN UNION RANCH ASSOCIATION; MATHEO PEREZ; CAMPGROUND OF THE ROCKIES ASSOCIATION; THE ESTATE OF GLORIA C. BRADY; and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM UNDER OR THROUGH THE NAMED DEFENDANTS AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION
Attorneys for Plaintiffs:
Zachary A. Grey, Atty. Reg. 49269
Frascona, Joiner, Goodman and Greenstein P.C.
4750 Table Mesa Drive
Boulder, CO 80305
Telephone: 303-494-3000
Facsimile: 303-494-6309
Email: zac@frascona.com
Case Number: 2023CV030040
Division: B Courtroom
SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT(S):
You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 21 or 35 days, as applicable, after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 21 or 35 days, as applicable, after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
Dated: July 27, 2023
Published in the The Flume Newspaper
First Publication: August 4, 2023
Last Publication: September 1, 2023
Frascona, Joiner, Goodman and
Greenstein, P.C.
/s/Zachary A. Grey
Attorney for Plaintiff
