PUBLIC
NOTICE
District Court, Park County, Colorado
Court Address: 300 4th St, Fairplay, CO 80440
in re Parental Responsibilities concerning: Jamileth Diaz Angeles
Petitioner: Estela Angeles Santiago
And
Respondent: Cristino Diaz Reyes
Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):
Karen McCarthy
P.O.BOX 7265, Dillon, CO 80435
Phone Number: 970-455-1013
E-mail:karen@elevation-law.com
FAX Number:
Atty. Reg. #:43308
Case Number: 2023DR
SUMMONS FOR ALLOCATION OF PARENTAL RESPONSIBILITIES
To the Respondent named above this Summons serves as a notice to appear in this case.
Para el Demandado cuyo nombre figura en el encabezado, el presente citatorio constituye la notificación de comparecer en esta causa.
If you served in the State of Colorado, you must file your Response with the clerk of this Court within 21 days after this Summons is served on you to participate in this action.
Si recibió el citatorio en el estado de Colorado, debe presentar sus contestaciones entre el secretario judicial de este tribunal dentro de 21 días después de haber recibido el presente citatorio para participar en esta acción judicial.
If you were served outside of the State of Colorado or you were served by publication, you must file your Response with the clerk of this Court within 35 days after this Summons is served on you to participate in this action.
Si recibió el citatorio fuera de Colorado o por medio de notificación por publicación, debe presentar su contestación ante el secretario judicial de este tribunal dentro de 35 días después de haber recibido el presente citatorio para participar en esta acción judicial.
You may be required to pay a filing fee with your response. The Response form (JDF 1420) can be found at www.courts.state.co.us by clicking on the “Self Help/Forms” tab.
Tal vez tenga que pagar una cuota de tramitación con su contestación. El formulario de contestación (JDF 1420) se puede encontrar en el sitio www.courts.state.co.us si hace clic en la pestana “Self Help/Forms” (Autoservicio/Formularios)
The Petition requests that the Court enter an Order addressing issues involving the children such as child support, allocation of parental responsibilities, (decision-making and parenting time), minor child’s name change, attorney fees, and costs to the extent the Court has jurisdiction.
En el pedimento se solicita al juez que emita una orden en la que se aborden temas referentes a los niños, como manutención infantil, asignación de las obligaciones de los padres (toma de decisiones y tiempo con los hijos), el cambio de los nombres del niño menor, honorarios de abogados y costos judiciales en la medida que el juez tenga jurisdicción sobre estos temas.
Notice: Colorado Revised Statutes §14-10-123, provides that upon the filing of a Petition for Allocation of Parental Responsibilities by the Petitioner and Co-Petitioner, or upon personal service of the Petition and Summons on the Respondent, or upon waiver and acceptance of service by the Respondent, an automatic temporary injunction shall be in effect against both parties until the Final Order is entered, or the Petition is dismissed, or until further Order of the Court. Either party may apply to the Court for further temporary orders, an expanded automatic temporary injunction, or modification or revocation under §14-10-125, C.R.S.
Aviso: El articulo 14-10-123, de las Leyes Vigentes de Colorado, dispone que al presentar el demandante y code mandante un pedimento de asignación de las obligaciones de los padres, o notificar personalmente al demandado del pedimento y citatorio; o si hay renuncia y aceptación del citatorio por parte del demandado entrará en vigor un interdicto temporal automático en contra de ambas partes hasta que se emita la orden definitiva, se desestime la petición, o hasta una nueva orden judicial. Cualquier parte puede solicitar al juez ordines adicionales temporales, la ampliación de un interdicto temporal automático la modificación o revocación según al articulo 14-10-125 de las Leyes Vigentes de Colorado.
A request for genetic tests shall not prejudice the requesting party in matters concerning allocation of parental responsibilities pursuant to §14-10-124(1.5), C.R.S. If genetic tests are not obtained prior to a legal establishment of paternity and submitted into evidence prior to the entry of the final order, the genetic tests may not be allowed into evidence at a later date.
Una solicitud de pruebas genéticas no perjudica a la parte solicitante en asuntos referentes a la asignación de las obligaciones de los padres, tal como lo establece el artículo 14-10-124 (1.5) de las Leyes Vigentes de Colorado. Si no se obtienen las pruebas genéticas antes de la designación legal de paternidad y no se presentan como pruebas antes de que se dicte la orden definitiva, las pruebas genéticas no se admiraran como prueba más adelante.
Automatic Temporary Injunction – By Order of Colorado law, you and the other parties:
Interdicto Temporal Automático – Por Orden de la ley de Colorado, usted y las otras partes:
1. Are enjoined from molesting or disturbing the peace of the other party; and
Se les prohíbe molestar o perturbar la paz de la otra parte; y
2. Are restrained from removing the minor child(ren) from the state without the consent of all parties or an Order of the Court modifying the injunction; and
Se les prohíbe de sacar a los hijos menores de edad del estado sin la autorización de todas las partes o una orden judicial que modifique el interdicto; y
3. Are restrained, without at least 14 days advance notification and the written consent of all other parties or an Order of the Court, from canceling, modifying, terminating, or allowing to lapse for nonpayment of premiums, any policy of health insurance or life insurance that provides coverage to the minor child(ren) as a beneficiary of a policy.
Se les prohíbe, sin aviso previo de al menos 14 días y el permiso por escrito de las otras partes o una orden judicial, cancelar, modificar, poner fin o dejar vencer, por falta de pago de las primas, cualquier póliza de Seguro medico o vida que extienda cobertura a los hijos menores como beneficiarios de una póliza.
4. Additionally, the Petitioner is requesting the last name change of the minor child in this matter.
If you fail to file a Response, in this case, any or all of the matters above, or any related matters which come before this Court, may be decided without further notice to you.
Si no presenta su contestación a la presente causa podrá tomarse una resolución sobre todos o algunos de los asuntos mencionados anteriormente o sobre cualquier otro asunto afín que se le presente al juez, sin darle notificación alguna a usted.
6/23/2023
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on June 23, 30 and July 7, 14, 21, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.