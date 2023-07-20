PUBLIC NOTICE
LEGAL NOTICE OF OPPORTUNITY TO COMMENT
USDA FOREST SERVICE
PIKE-SAN ISABEL NATIONAL FORESTS & CIMARRON AND COMANCHE NATIONAL GRASSLANDS
SOUTH PARK RANGER DISTRICT
BADGER FLATS PRESCRIBED BURNING PROJECT
The USDA Forest Service is conducting an analysis of the Badger Flats Prescribed Burning Project. The proposed action is to be located on the South Park Ranger District of the Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands in the Badger Flats area northwest of Lake George, Colorado. The work would be conducted around National Forest System Roads (NFSR) 223 and 225, County Road 31, to the north U.S. Highway 24, and east of Badger Mountain. The proposed action would return fire to the vegetation communities within the project area which would improve timber stands, wildlife habitat, and rangeland conditions. The Responsible Official for this decision is Josh Voorhis the South Park District Ranger.
Details of the proposed action may be found on the project website at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/psicc/?project=64341. Additional information regarding this proposed action can also be obtained from Marlena Polkow, Environmental Coordinator, at 303-594-0775 or by e-mail at marlena.polkow@usda.gov.
The preliminary assessment is that this project falls within the following category of actions are
excluded from documentation in an Environmental Assessment (EA) or Environmental Impact
Statement (EIS): Timber stand and/or wildlife habitat improvement activities that do not include the use of herbicides or do not require more than 1 mile of low standard road construction [36 CFR 220.6(e)(6)].
A scoping period provides those parties interested in or affected by this action an opportunity to make their concerns known and raise any substantive issues for the environmental analysis. To be considered in the analysis, comments should be submitted within 14 days following publication of this notice in the Fairplay Flume, the newspaper of record. If the comment period ends on a Saturday, Sunday or Federal holiday, comments will be accepted until the end of the next Federal working day. The publication date in the newspaper of record is the exclusive means for calculating the scoping period for this proposal. All written comments received by the responsible official become a matter of public record (218.25(b)(2)). Comments, including attachments, may be sent electronically via the “Comment/Object on Project” link on the project website https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/psicc/?project=64341. Alternatively, comments may be filed electronically to marlena.polkow@usda.gov or via mail, express delivery, or messenger to: Josh Voorhis, District Ranger, USDA Forest Service, South Park Ranger District, PO Box 219, 320 US Hwy 285 Fairplay, CO, 80440; Faxed to: 719-836-3875; or by hand delivery to the above address during normal business hours (Mon - Fri, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding holidays).
The Responsible Official will consider all written comments received. However, in order for your comments to be most useful to the agency’s analysis, it’s important that you provide your comments prior to the close of the scoping comment period and that you clearly articulate your concerns and contentions. All written comments received by the Responsible Official, including names and addresses of commenters shall be placed in the project file and shall become a matter of public record for this proposed action. Comments submitted anonymously will be accepted and considered; however, anonymous comments will not provide the Agency with the ability to provide the respondent with subsequent environmental documents. For additional information, contact Marlena Polkow, Environmental Coordinator, 303-594-0775, marlena.polkow@usda.gov.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on July 21, 2023
