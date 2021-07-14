PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Joseph E. Denton, Deceased Case Number 2021PR030036
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to
District Court of Park , County, Colorado
on or before November 30, 2021(date)*, or the claims may be forever barred.
PATTERSON WEAVER LAW, LLC
306 E. Cucharras Street, Suite 200
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Attorney for Presumptive Personal Representative: Thomas Denton, in his fiduciary capacity
PATTERSON WEAVER LAW, LLC
Patterson S. Weaver, Reg. No. 41224
Michael K. Obernesser, Reg No. 38766
306 E. Cucharras Street, Suite 200
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Phone: 719-264-9858
FAX:719-264-9868
E-mail: Patterson@Pattersonweaverlaw.com
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume July 16, 23, 30, 2021
