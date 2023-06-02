PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Neil Allan Tabat, Deceased
Case Number 2022PR30060
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Park County, Colorado, on or before July 2, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.
Toni Sutton
22 Driver Rd.
Bailey, CO 80421
Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):
James L. Gillies
The Law Office of James L. Gillies, PC
26697 Pleasant Park Rd. #220
Conifer, CO 80433
Phone Number: (303) 838-2500
E-mail: jimgillies@qwestoffice.net
Fax Number: (303) 838-2400
Atty. Reg. # 21854
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on May 26, June 2 and 9, 2023
