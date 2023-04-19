PUBLIC NOTICE

COMBINED NOTICE - PUBLICATION

CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE SALE NO. 2023-0003

To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:

On January 26, 2023, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Park records.

Original Grantor(s) Annette Apodaca and Phil J. Apodaca

Original Beneficiary(ies) Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Beneficiary, as nominee for Financial Funding Solutions, Inc., dba 1st Mortgages, its successors and assigns

Current Holder of Evidence of Debt Freedom Mortgage Corporation

Date of Deed of Trust August 16, 2018

County of Recording Park

Recording Date of Deed of Trust August 22, 2018

Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 748774

Original Principal Amount $223,850.00

Outstanding Principal Balance $213,515.25

Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: Failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the Deed of Trust and other violations thereof.

THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

LOT 58, WILDWOOD RECREATIONAL VILLAGE FILING NO. 1, COUNTY OF PARK, STATE OF COLORADO.

Also known by street and number as: 252 Muir Woods Trail, Hartsel, CO 80449.

THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.

NOTICE OF SALE

The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.

THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, 05/25/2023 via remote, web-based auction service, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)' heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys' fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as

provided by law. https://www.govease.com/

First Publication 3/31/2023

Last Publication 4/28/2023

Name of Publication PARK COUNTY REPUBLICAN AND FAIRPLAY FLUME

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;

DATE: 01/26/2023

Amy Flint, Public Trustee in and for the County of Park, State of Colorado

By:/s/ Kathleen Wilson

Kathleen Wilson, Chief Deputy Public Trustee

The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:

Amanda Ferguson #44893

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. 355 UNION BLVD., SUITE 250, LAKEWOOD, CO 80228 (303) 274-0155

Attorney File # CO21219

The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.

