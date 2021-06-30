PUBLIC NOTICE
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on June 22, 2021 the Board of County Commissioners for Park County Colorado approved and adopted on final reading Ordinance No.2021-03, Titled “An Ordinance Regulating Camping in Park County” A copy of the Ordinance is available for public inspection at the offices of Park County Government, 856 Castillo Ave., Fairplay, Colorado.
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume July 2, 2021
