PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PROPOSED BUDGET HEARING
HARTSEL FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT
Notice is hereby given that a 2022 proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Directors of the Hartsel Fire Protection District. A copy of the proposed budget can be viewed on our website at www.hartselfire.org . A copy of the proposed budget has also been filed in the office of the District, in Hartsel, Colorado, where it is open for public inspection. The proposed budget will be considered at a Budget Hearing Meeting of the Board of Directors to be held at 86 Valley Avenue, Hartsel, Colorado, on December 09, 2021, at 5:00 p.m.
Any interested elector within the district may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.
HARTSEL FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT
Susan Borgardt, Secretary
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on November 19, 26, 2021
