PUBLIC NOTICE
District Court
Park County, Colorado
Court Address: 300 4th St., P.O. Box 190, Fairplay, CO 80440
In the Matter of the Petition of:
Keifer Oker and Darlene Hartford
For the Adoption of a Child
Case Number. 2021 JA5
Division: B Courtroom: B
NOTICE OF HEARING
To: Skye Lynn Ryan (Full Name of Parent).
Pursuant to §19-5-208, C.R.S., you are hereby notified that the above-named Petitioner(s) has/have filed in this Court a verified Petition seeking to adopt a child.
You are further notified that an Adoption hearing is set on November 24. 2021 (date), at 10 00 a.m. (time) in the court location identified above.
You are further notified that if you fail to appear for said hearing, the Court may terminate your parental rights and grant the adoption as· sought by the Petitioner(s).
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on October 15, 22, 29, November 5, 12, 2021
