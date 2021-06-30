PUBLIC NOTICE
Park County
Board of County Commissioners
856 Castello Ave, Fairplay
Application for: To Grant a “Special Events Permit” Malt, Vinous and Spirituous Liquor (County).
License has been filed by: Mackenzie Rohman, Event Manager
Applicant Name: PARK COUNTY GOVERNMENT
Date of Event: July 9th, 10th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th and ending on the18th, 2021.
Said building is located:
880 Bogue Street
Joe Linch Arena
Fairplay, Colorado 80440
Petition(s) and remonstrance must be filed at the Park County Clerk’s Office on or before: July 9, 2021.
Debra A. Green
Park County Clerk and Recorder
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume July 2, 2021
