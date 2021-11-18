PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF BUDGET
Notice is hereby given that: a proposed budget has been submitted to the Ute Pass Regional Health Service District (UPRHSD) Board of Directors for the ensuing year of 2022. A copy of such proposed budget has been filed in the office of UPRHSD, located at 1017A E US Hwy 24 in Woodland Park, where same is open for public inspection. Such proposed budget will be considered at the regular board meeting of UPRHSD to be held at the offices of the Ute Pass Regional Health Service District, 1017A E US Hwy 24, Woodland Park, Colorado, December 16, 2021, at 1:00 P.M.
Any interested elector of UPRHSD may inspect the proposed budget at the offices of UPRHSD and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.
Published in:
The Douglas County Newspress
The Fairplay Flume
The Ute Pass Courier
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on November 19, 2021
