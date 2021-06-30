PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTICE OF MEETING OF PARK COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
PURSUANT TO C.R.S. 39-8-104
Notice is hereby given that between July 2, 2021 and July 30, 2021, the Park County Board of County Commissioners, acting as the County Board of Equalization (CBOE), will review the assessment roll of all taxable property located in the County of Park, as prepared by the Assessor, and hear appeals from determinations of the Assessor. The meetings will be held in the Commissioners’ regular meeting room, located at 856 Castello Avenue, Fairplay, Colorado. Hearings will be concluded by the Board no later than the close of business on July 29, 2021 (C.R.S. 39-8-107 (2)).
Only those property owners who properly filed written objections to the valuations set by the Assessor may petition the CBOE for a hearing with a qualified Hearing Officer. To preserve the right to appeal, an appeal must have been postmarked or delivered to the Board of County Commissioners Office on or before close of business July 15, 2021, for real property, and close of business July 20, 2021, for personal property. Recommendations from the Hearing Officer will be submitted to the CBOE for consideration on August 3, 2021.
If you disagree with the CBOE's decision, you may appeal further to the State Board of Assessment Appeals (BAA), request a binding arbitration hearing, or file with the District Court. These appeals must be filed within thirty days of the date the CBOE decision is mailed to you as stated in the Certificate of Mailing enclosed with the decision.
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume July 2, 2021
