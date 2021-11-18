PUBLIC NOTICE

Town of Fairplay - Paid Bills - Oct 2021

               

CO Mtn News Media                   547

Dana Kepner                              5446.97

Mtn View Waste                         39

Newman Signs                           342.11

Postal Pros 285.87

Riverside Trophies                      75

Riverside Trophies                      60

Rocky Mtn Rural Health               7197.64

Silver Scoop                               270

Town of Fairplay                         435.2

Utility Notification                        125.4

Verizon                                      373.01

Konica Minolta                            310.09

Amerigas                                   238.54

CIRSA                                      1061.87

Card Services                            6847.45

Hahn Water                               4675

Mtn Grown Gardens                    41

CenturyLink                               614.41

CO Natural Gas                          1036.73

Chaffee Waste                           1600

Huber                                        530

Promark                                    195.23

Shirley Septic                             4500

Shirley Septic                             526.09

HASP                                        1400

Caselle                                      879

Flume                                       367.8

Hand Hotel                                775

Main St Garage                           959.92

Park Co Sheriff                           470

USA Bluebook                            181.66

Xcel                                          839.18

Xcel                                          14.45

Xcel                                          6603.3

South Park Ace                          232.04

K Wittbrodt                                119.92

K Wittbrodt                                50

CO Analytical Lab                       60

CO Analytical Lab                       136.2

CO Analytical Lab                       332

M Stone                                     150

J Bullock                                    50

Rise                                          118

Fairplay Auto Supply                   107.14

Kaupas Water                            840

Hunn Planning                            1568.6

Montrose Water                          17.5

Internetwork Experts                   46.75

S Ernst                                      50

Park County                               210

Unifirst                                      88.7

Warm Springs Consulting             9500

C Bannister                                50

A Wagner                                  50

D Graham                                  50

V Pershing                                 500

Kenosha Pest                             60

J Sciacca                                   68

J Sciacca                                   50

Kristian Lawson                          410

Salaries & Benefits                                                            77436.58                                                      142215.35

As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on November 19, 2021

