PUBLIC NOTICE
Town of Fairplay - Paid Bills - Oct 2021
CO Mtn News Media 547
Dana Kepner 5446.97
Mtn View Waste 39
Newman Signs 342.11
Postal Pros 285.87
Riverside Trophies 75
Riverside Trophies 60
Rocky Mtn Rural Health 7197.64
Silver Scoop 270
Town of Fairplay 435.2
Utility Notification 125.4
Verizon 373.01
Konica Minolta 310.09
Amerigas 238.54
CIRSA 1061.87
Card Services 6847.45
Hahn Water 4675
Mtn Grown Gardens 41
CenturyLink 614.41
CO Natural Gas 1036.73
Chaffee Waste 1600
Huber 530
Promark 195.23
Shirley Septic 4500
Shirley Septic 526.09
HASP 1400
Caselle 879
Flume 367.8
Hand Hotel 775
Main St Garage 959.92
Park Co Sheriff 470
USA Bluebook 181.66
Xcel 839.18
Xcel 14.45
Xcel 6603.3
South Park Ace 232.04
K Wittbrodt 119.92
K Wittbrodt 50
CO Analytical Lab 60
CO Analytical Lab 136.2
CO Analytical Lab 332
M Stone 150
J Bullock 50
Rise 118
Fairplay Auto Supply 107.14
Kaupas Water 840
Hunn Planning 1568.6
Montrose Water 17.5
Internetwork Experts 46.75
S Ernst 50
Park County 210
Unifirst 88.7
Warm Springs Consulting 9500
C Bannister 50
A Wagner 50
D Graham 50
V Pershing 500
Kenosha Pest 60
J Sciacca 68
J Sciacca 50
Kristian Lawson 410
Salaries & Benefits 77436.58 142215.35
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on November 19, 2021
