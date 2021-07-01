PUBLIC NOTICE
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
PURSUANT TO § 15-10-401, C.R.S.
District Court, Park County, Colorado
Plaintiff: Rebecca Sauer Canterbury and Leroy M. Canterbury
Defendants: STAN RAINS; PERSCHBACHER HOLDINGS; TREASURER OF PARK COUNTY, and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO MAY CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION
Attorney for Plaintiff: Ed Hartshorn
Case No. 2021-CV-30007
THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS
You are hereby summoned and required to file with the Clerk of the Court an Answer or other response to the Complaint on file herein. This service upon you is being made by publication. You are therefore required to file your Answer to the Complaint on file herein within thirty (30) days after the service of this Summons upon you. Service of this Summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the Clerk of the Court.
If you fail to file your Answer or other response to the Complaint, in writing, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint, without further notice.
This is an action to quiet title in the Plaintiff, Rebecca Sauer Canterbury and Leroy M. Canterbury, to the following described property located in the County of Park, State of Colorado, to-wit:
A tract of land being a portion of the NW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 14, Township 10 South, Range 75 West of the 6th P.M., Park County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:
Beginning at the West ¼ corner of said Section 14, thence S87°41’38”E along the East-West center of Section line of said Section 14 for a distance of 1345.48 feet to the NE corner NW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 14, thence S00°21’35”W along the East line NW1/4 SW1/4 for a distance of 1176.72 feet to the true point of beginning, thence S00°21’35”W along said East line NE1/4 SW1/4 a distance of 204.68 feet to the Southeast Corner NW1/4 SW1/4, thence N89°25’52”W along the South line NW1/4SW1/4 for a distance of 935.24 feet, thence N22°06’12”E for a distance of 533.41 feet; thence S67°53’48”E for a distance of 794.13 feet to a point on the East line NW1/4 SW1/4, said point being the true point of beginning. All bearings are referenced to the Buffalo Subdivision, Filing No. 1; this parcel is also known as Tract 2;
ALSO including a 60 foot access and utility easement along the North boundary of Tract 3, (Reception No. 595277), to the Northwesterly 60 feet of Tract 2, County of Park, State of Colorado,
Also known as parcel no. 35726, vacant land, Hartsel, CO; tract 2 and tract 3 and the easement are depicted on a Survey Plat dated December 15, 2020, Burnett Land Surveying, Inc.; job no. 2020-498.
DATED this 2nd day of June, 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
Hartshorn Law Office, LLC
* Original signed document is on file at the law office of Hartshorn Law Office, LLC
pursuant to C.R.C.P. 121, Section 1-26
By: S/ Ed Hartshorn
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume.
First Publication Date: Jun. 11, 2021
Last Publication Date: Jul. 9, 2021
