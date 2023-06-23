PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice of Sale
Unless past due amounts are paid in full, Contents unknown. Belonging to Linday Anthis whose last known address is 1056 Katy Lane Longmont CO, 80504, and stored in unit # PJ24.Will be sold at auction or otherwise disposed of at this location after July 1, 2023.
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on June 23 and 30, 2023
