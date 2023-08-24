PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION 1, COLORADO
TO: ALL PERSONS INTERESTED
Section 24-80.1-109 (I), C.R.S. directs the Society to submit to the Water Clerk for the Water Divisions in which the water supply structure is located, notice of the proposed nomination, for publication as set forth in Section 37-92-302 (3)(a) and (3)(b), C.R.S.
NOTICE OF PROPOSED NOMINATION OF A WATER SUPPLY STRUCTURE FOR INCLUSION IN THE STATE REGISTER OR NATIONAL REGISTER
National Register Nomination for Victor Williams Homestead – Sprague Sand Creek Ranch located at 25700 County Road 77 in Lake George (Park County) (5PA.6788) (affiliated water rights are not a part of the nomination), per HB11-1289.
Society Contact: ERIC NEWCOMBE, State and National Register Historian, History Colorado Center, 1200 N Broadway Ave. Denver, CO 80203 eric.newcombe@state.co.us, 720-765-0562
Pursuant to Section 24-80.1-109 (I), C.R.S., you are notified of the proposed nomination to the National Register of Historic Places for the Sprague Sand-Creek Ranch which contains the Bison Ditch Water Supply Structure as a contributing feature. Only the historic built environment, and not the water rights are under consideration for nomination to the National Register of Historic Places.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any person who objects to the proposed nomination for inclusion shall file a Letter of Objection in accordance with 36 CFR 60.6 with the Office of Archaeology and Historic Preservation within 120 days of receiving notice. Such Letter must be filed with the State and National Register Historian, Eric Newcombe who represents the Office of Archaeology and Historic Preservation by December 29, 2023. If you wish to comment on the nomination of the property to the National Register, please send your comments to the Office of Archaeology and Historic Preservation before the Colorado Historic Preservation Review Board considers this nomination on September 15, 2023.
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on August 25, 2023
