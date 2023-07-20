PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Terrence Dean Erickson, Deceased

Case Number 2023PR12

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Park, County, Colorado on or before  November 8, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.

Pamela J. Diessner

11373 Newport Street

Thornton, CO 80223

Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):

Pamela J. Diessner

11373 Newport Street

Thornton, CO 80223

Phone Number: (303) 903-7986

E-mail: pam.diessner@earthlink.net

Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on July 21, 28 and August 4, 2023

