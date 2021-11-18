PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE AS TO PROPOSED 2022 BUDGET
SOUTH PARK HEALTH SERVICE DISTRICT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a proposed budget will be submitted to the SOUTH PARK HEALTH SERVICE DISTRICT for fiscal year 2022. A copy of such budget has been duly filed and is open for public inspection in the office of the District’s accountant, CliftonLarsonAllen LLP, 8390 E. Crescent Pkwy, Suite 500, Greenwood Village, Colorado. Such budget will be considered during a public hearing to be held at 10:00 A.M. during a meeting of the South Park Health Service District to be held on Friday, November 19, 2021. The meeting will be held at 525 Hathaway St, Fairplay, CO 80440. Any interested elector within South Park Health Service District may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections at any time prior to the final adoption of the 2022 budget.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:
SOUTH PARK HEALTH SERVICE DISTRICT
By: /s/ norton & Smith,
A Professional Corporation
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on November 19, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.