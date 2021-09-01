PUBLIC NOTICE
Opportunity to Comment
9 to 5 Exploration Project
USDA Forest Service
Pike National Forest
South Park Ranger District
Teller County, Colorado
The USDA Forest Service is preparing an Environmental Assessment to evaluate the effects of one proposed Mine Plan of Operations, submitted by Randall Kokkinen of Littleton, Colorado, for mineral exploration and mining activities on National Forest System (NFS) lands in Crystal Creek, near Lake George, Colorado. The proposed projects are on the the 9 to 5 unpatented mining claim on the South Park Ranger District of the Pike and San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands.
The operator proposes to explore for and mine gemstones on approximately 0.70 acres of National Forest System lands on the South Park Ranger District, Pike National Forest. Legal description is Section 2, T12S, R71W, 6th Principal Meridian, approximately 5.0 miles northeast of Lake George, Colorado, in Teller County.
Primary access to the site is from National Forest System Roads (NFSR) NFSR 201 to the non-system access road, approximately 740 feet in length. The project will not require any new road construction. Mining equipment will include one John Deere 26G mini-excavator. Mechanized equipment will be used to excavate 1 site over 5 years (0.10 acres/ season or 0.5 acres total) for no more than 7, 8-hour days per season. General prospecting (non-mechanized) can occur throughout the season (May 1 – October 31). At the conclusion of mining operations, pits would be refilled, re-contoured and reseeded to Forest Service reclamation standards with erosion control measures being implemented as needed. There will be no permanent structures. Human waste and garbage would be removed from National Forest and disposed at an approved sanitary landfill.
How to Comment and Timeframe
A scoping comment period provides those parties interested in or affected by this action an opportunity to make their concerns known and raise any substantive issues for the environmental analysis. Comments concerning this action will be accepted for 30 calendar days following publication of this notice in the Fairplay Flume, the newspaper of record. The publication date in the newspaper of record is the exclusive means for calculating the comment period for this proposal. Those wishing to comment should not rely upon dates or timeframe information provided by any other source (36 CFR 218.24(c)(2)). Those submitting timely, specific written comments will be eligible to file an objection during the objection period which will be provided for this project prior to a final decision (36 CFR 218.5(a)). Individuals and organizations wishing to be eligible to object must meet the information requirements of 36 CFR 218.25, including specific written comments as defined in 218.2 regarding the proposed project, along with supporting reasons (218.25 (a)(3)(iii)). Each individual or representative from each entity submitting timely and specific written comments regarding this project must either sign the comments or verify identity upon request (218.24(b)(8)). All written comments received by the responsible official become a matter of public record (218.25(b)(2)).
Comments, including attachments in common formats (.doc, .pdf, .rtf, .txt), may be submitted electronically to amy.j.titterington@usda.gov. Alternatively, comment letters may be mailed to the USFS South Park Ranger District, ATTN: Amy Titterington, P.O. Box 219, Fairplay, CO 80440; delivered to 320 Highway 285, Fairplay, CO 80440 during business hours (M-F 8:00am to 4:30pm) if the office is open pending public health orders; or submitted by FAX [719-836-3875].
For additional information, contact Amy Titterington, Geologist, 719-838-0699, amy.j.titterington@usda.gov.
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on September 3, 2021
