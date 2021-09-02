PUBLIC NOTICE
OPPORTUNITY TO COMMENT
2021 Pulver Group Site and Designated Dispersed Campsites
USDA Forest Service
The Pike National Forest, South Park Ranger District, is providing an opportunity to comment on a proposal to charge a fee for newly developed recreation sites at Pulver Pavilion and dispersed campsites along Forest Road 861. Increased use of this area has led to the need to develop a group campsite and designate campsites within the FR 861 corridor to provide long term sustainability and safety for the enjoyment of the public.
Development of Pulver Group site includes signage, 6 individual ADA tables and fire rings, group fire ring, 6 tables under the picnic shelter, 2 vault restrooms, safety, fencing and gate. Dispersed campsites along FR 861 have a fire ring and picnic table.
Additionally, a concessionaire will operate and collect fees at these sites, provide sanitation, make improvements, and provide security.
An opportunity to comment provides those parties interested in or affected by this action an opportunity to make their concerns known. Comments should be submitted within 30 calendar days following publication of this notice in the Fairplay Flume, the newspaper of record. All written comments received by the responsible official become a matter of public record (218.25(b)(2)). Comments, including attachments, may be sent electronically to Josh Voorhis, c/o Jeremy Schoonover at jeremy.schoonover@usda.gov with the subject line: Comments for 2021 Pulver Group Site and Designated Dispersed Campsites. Alternatively, comments may be filed via mail, express delivery, or messenger to: Josh Voorhis, District Ranger, USDA Forest Service, South Park Ranger District, PO Box 219, 320 HWY 285, Fairplay, CO 80440; Faxed to: 719-836-3875; or by hand delivery to the above address. For additional information, contact Jeremy Schoonover, Natural Resource Specialist at 719-836-2031 or jeremy.schoonover@usda.gov.
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on September 3, 2021
