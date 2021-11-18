PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PROPOSED 2022 BUDGET
OF
NORTH-WEST FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a proposed 2022 budget has been submitted to the Board of Directors of the North-West Fire Protection District for the ensuing year 2022; that a copy of such proposed budget has been filed in the office of the District located at North-West Fire Rescue Station No. 2, 21455 Highway 285, Fairplay, Colorado, where same is open for public inspection; and, that such proposed budget will be considered at a regular meeting of the Board of Directors of the District to be held in person and via teleconference (800-309-2350; Conference ID: 8698035#) at 6:00 p.m. on December 8, 2021.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the Board of Directors of the North-West Fire Protection District may also consider amending the District’s 2021 budget at this meeting.
Any elector within the District may, at any time prior to the final adoption of the 2022 budget, inspect the budgets and file or register any objections thereto.
This meeting is open to the public.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE NORTH-WEST FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT
/s/ Kammy K. Tinney, District Manager
Publish In: The Flume
Publish On: November 19, 2021
