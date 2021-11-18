PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Susan Michelle Parish, aka Susan M. Parish, S. Parish, Susan Michelle Dyke, Skye Parish, Deceased

Case Number 2021PR30064

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Park County, Colorado, on or before  March 5, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.

April Lynn Beightley

c/o The Law Office of Dual C. Schneider, LLC 26267 Conifer Rd., Ste. 309

Conifer, CO 80433

Attorney for Personal Representative April Lynn Beightley:

Dual C. Schneider, Atty. Reg. 49590

The Law Office of Dual C. Schneider, LLC

26267 Conifer Rd., Ste. 309,

Conifer, CO 80433

Telephone: 720-788-6943

Email: dual@dualcschneiderlaw.com

As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on November 5, 12,19, 2021

