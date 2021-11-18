PUBLIC NOTICE
County Court
Park County, Colorado
300 4th St.
Fairplay, CO 80440
In the Matter of the Petition of:
Raphael Kai-Makena AIland
Adult:
For a Change of Name to:
Raphael Kai-Makena Solo
Case Number: 21 C 45
Division Courtroom
ORDER FOR PUBLICATION FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Public Notice is given on 10/19/2021(date) that a Petition for a Change of Name of a Adult has been filed with the Park County Combined Court.
The Petition requests that the name of
Raphael Kai-Makena Alland
be changed to
Raphael Kai-Makena Solo
SEAL
By/s/Rhiannon J. Kent
Clerk of Court/Deputy Clerk
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on November 5, 12, 19 2021
