PUBLIC NOTICE

County Court

Park County Combined Court

300 Fourth Street/PO Box 190

Fairplay, CO 80440

In the Matter of the Petition of:

Heidi Chase Wickstrom

Adult

For a Change of Name to:

Chase Davis

Case Number: 2023C51

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Public Notice is given on 08/08/2023 that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Park County Court.

The Petition requests that the name of

Heidi Chase Wickstrom

be changed to

Chase Davis

By /s/ Rhiannon J Newman

Clerk of Court/Deputy Clerk

SEAL

Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on September 1, 8 and 15, 2023

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.