PUBLIC NOTICE
County Court
Park County Combined Court
300 Fourth Street/PO Box 190
Fairplay, CO 80440
In the Matter of the Petition of:
Heidi Chase Wickstrom
Adult
For a Change of Name to:
Chase Davis
Case Number: 2023C51
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Public Notice is given on 08/08/2023 that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Park County Court.
The Petition requests that the name of
Heidi Chase Wickstrom
be changed to
Chase Davis
By /s/ Rhiannon J Newman
Clerk of Court/Deputy Clerk
SEAL
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on September 1, 8 and 15, 2023
