PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of May 2023, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume in Park County, Colorado. This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2023CW3024, BUENA VISTA RANCH TRUST DATED MARCH 4, 2020, George Grove, Trustee, 2330 Balsam Drive, Boulder, CO 80304 (Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicant’s attorney: Zachary A. Grey, Frascona, Joiner, Goodman and Greenstein, P.C., 4750 Table Mesa Drive, Boulder, Colorado 80305, (303) 494-3000; zac@frascona.com)
Application for Simple Change in Surface Point of Diversion for Offutt Ditch
CHAFFEE COUNTY
2. Decreed water right for which change is sought: A. Name of structure: Offutt Ditch (WDID 1101092). 2.B. Original decree: Case No. CA5141 in the District Court for Chafee County, Colorado dated July 9, 1969. 2.C. Original and most recent decreed point of diversion location: “At a point on the Southerly bank of a spring tributary to Arnold Gulch, tributary to the Arkansas River.” See topographic map attached to the Application. (All attachments mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.) 2.D. Decreed source of water: Arnold Gulch. 2.E. Appropriation date: March 18, 1963. 2.F. Total amount decreed to structure: 0.25 cubic foot of water per second of time 2.G. Decreed use: Irrigation and domestic. 2.H. Amount of water right that Applicant intends to change: 0.25 cubic foot of water per second of time. 3. Proposed change in Offutt Ditch surface point of diversion. 3.A. Description of change: The Offutt Ditch water right referenced herein (the “Subject Water Right”) was the subject of an abandonment protest in Case Number 22CW31 (21CW3078). The protest was resolved by court approved Stipulation and Agreement dated April 20, 2023 (the “Stipulation”) where the State Engineer and Division Engineer for Water Division 2 (the “Engineers”) agreed to remove the Subject Water Right from the December 31, 2021 Final Decennial Abandonment List for Water Division 2 subject to certain terms and conditions therein, including the submission of this application on or before June 1, 2023 to change the decreed point of diversion to the actual point of diversion, being the proposed new point of diversion. The Subject Water Right has already been physically diverted from the proposed new point of diversion and the Engineers are supportive of a court order recognizing the same as evidenced by the Stipulation’s condition to submit this application. In this application, the Applicant seeks to change the decreed point of diversion of the Subject Water Right from that location decreed in Case No CA5141 (as quoted in Section 2.B. above) to the actual point of diversion. The involved distance from the original point of diversion to the actual point of diversion is approximately 1,925 feet. The proposed change in the point of diversion is not combined with and does not include any other type of change of water right. There are no other decreed water rights, intervening surface diversion points, inflows, or decreed in-stream flow right intervening between the original decreed location and the actual point of diversion of the Subject Water Right. The Applicant seeks the above requested change in point of diversion or otherwise confirmation from the court that the proposed new point of diversion is the legal point of diversion for the Subject Water Right. 3.B. Location of the new surface point of diversion: 3.B.1. PLSS location: SW/4 SW/4 31-14S-77W. 3.B.2.a UTM coordinates: Easting 408599.00 Northing 4293310.00 Zone 13. 4. Name(s) and address(es) of owner(s) or reputed owners of the land upon which any new diversion structure, or modification to any existing diversion structure is or will be constructed: Applicant.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of July 2023, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 12th day of June, 2023.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on June 23, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.