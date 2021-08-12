PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Phyllis Ann Gifford aka Phyllis A. Gifford, Deceased

Case Number 2021-PR-30044

AIL persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Park, County, Colorado  on or before December 13, 2021 (date)*, or the claims may be forever barred.

Kimberly Shelton C/0 Hartshorn Law Office

PO Box 1502

Fairplay, CO 80440

Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):

Hartshorn Law Office, LLC

P.O. Box 1502

Fairplay, CO 80440

As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on August 13, 20, 27, 2021

