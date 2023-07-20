PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, PARK COUNTY, COLORADO
300 Fourth Street, P.O. Box 390 Fairplay, CO 80440
Plaintiff: CAMPGROUND OF THE ROCKIES ASSOCIATION, INC., a Colorado nonprofit corporation.
v.
Defendant(s): ESTATE OF JOHN ARTHUR MEAD; SACHIKO MEAD; ALICIA M. CHRISTENSEN, fka ALICIA M. MEAD, personally and as Personal Representative of the Estate of John Arthur Mead
Attorney for Plaintiff(s):
Name: Richard W. Johnston, Esq.
Address: Tobey & Johnston, P.C.
56 Inverness Drive East, Suite 103
Englewood, CO 80112
Phone Number: (303) 799-8600
Fax Number: (303) 799-6977
E-mail: rjohnston@tobeyjohnston.com
Atty. Reg. #: 19823
Case Number: 23CV30029
Div: B
SUMMONS
THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO DEFENDANT(S) NAMED ABOVE:
You are summoned and required to file with the Clerk of this Court an answer or other response to the attached Complaint within twenty-one (21) days after this summons is served on you in the State of Colorado, or within thirty-five (35) days after this summons is served on you outside the State of Colorado, or within sixty-three (63) days after this summons is served upon the United States or one of its agencies.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the Complaint in writing within the applicable time period, judgment by default may be entered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint, without any further notice to you.
The following documents are also served with this Summons: Complaint in Foreclosure, and District Civil Case Cover Sheet.
DATE: April 6, 2023
TOBEY & JOHNSTON, P.C.
By: /s/* Richard W. Johnston
*Original signature on file at the office of Tobey & Johnston, P.C.
This summons is issued pursuant to Rule 4, C.R.C.P., as amended. A copy of the Complaint must be served with this Summons. This form should not be used where service by publication is desired.
WARNING: A VALID SUMMONS MAY BE ISSUED BY A LAWYER AND IT NEED NOT CONTAIN A COURT CASE NUMBER, THE SIGNATURE OF A COURT OFFICER, OR A COURT SEAL. THE PLAINTIFF HAS 14 DAYS FROM THE DATE THIS SUMMONS WAS SERVED ON YOU TO FILE THE CASE WITH THE COURT. YOU ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR CONTACTING THE COURT TO FIND OUT WHETHER THE CASE HAS BEEN FILED AND OBTAIN THE CASE NUMBER. IF THE PLAINTIFF FILES THE CASE WITHIN THIS TIME, THEN YOU MUST RESPOND AS EXPLAINED IN THIS SUMMONS. IF THE PLAINTIFF FILES MORE THAN 14 DAYS AFTER THE DATE THE SUMMONS WAS SERVED ON YOU, THE CASE MAY BE DISMISSED UPON MOTION AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO SEEK ATTORNEY’S FEES FROM THE PLAINTIFF.
Amended and Adopted by the Court, En Banc, October 10, 2013, effective immediately
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on June 23, 30, July 7, 14 and 21, 2023
