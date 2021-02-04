NOTICE
Application for: Approval or Deny to “Transfer of Ownership” license to ZUCCARO’S KITCHEN. Beer and Wine License (County)
License has been filed by: Carolyn Ann Zuccaro and Gregory Alan Brown, owners.
Said building is located: 12787 U.S. HWY 24, Hartsel, CO. 80449
Mailing address is: Po Box 271, Hartsel, CO. 80449
Petition(s) and remonstrance must be filed at the Park County Clerk’s Office on or before February 16, 2021.
Park County Clerk & Recorder Po Box 220, 856 Castello Avenue, Fairplay, Colorado 80440
Debra A. Green
Park County Clerk and Recorder
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on Feb. 5, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.