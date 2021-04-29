SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
PURSUANT TO § 15-10-401, C.R.S.
District Court, Park County, Colorado
Plaintiff: WILDWOOD RECREATIONAL VILLAGE OWNERS ASSOCIATION, a Colorado non-profit corporation
Defendants: SANDI WILHELM; MICHELLE MILLER AS TREASURER FOR PARK COUNTY; UNKNOWN TENANT(S) IN POSSESSION
Attorneys for Plaintiff: WINZENBURG, LEFF, PURVIS & PAYNE, LLP
Case No. 2021CV030008
THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANT: SANDI WILHELM
You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer within 35 days after the service of this Summons upon you. Service of the summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an action for judicial foreclosure of an assessment lien in and to the real property situated in Park County, Colorado, more particularly described on Exhibit A, attached hereto and by this reference made a part hereof.
Exhibit A
Lot 183, Wildwood Recreational Village Filing No. 1, County of Park, State of Colorado.
Also known as: 919 Cathy Drive, Hartsel, CO 80449.
Dated: April 6, 2021
WINZENBURG, LEFF, PURVIS & PAYNE, L.L.P.
By: /s/: Wendy E. Weigler
Wendy E. Weigler, #28419
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume.
First Publication Date: Apr. 23, 2021
Last Publication Date: May 21, 2021
