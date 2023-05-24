PUBLIC
Notice of Proposed School Budget
Notice is hereby given that the proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Education of Platte Canyon School District RE-1 for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023 and has been filed in the District Office where it is available for public inspection. The Board of Education will hold a Public Budget Hearing on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. The proposed budget will be considered for adoption at the Regular Meeting of the Board of Education of Platte Canyon School District RE-1 at 57393 US Hwy 285, Bailey, CO 80421 on June 12, 2023 at 6:00 pm.
Any person paying school taxes in said district may, at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget, file or register their objections thereto.
BOARD OF EDUCATION
May 2023
Platte Canyon School District RE-1
Secretary to the Board of Education
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on May 26, 2023
